Omaha, NE, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG Technical Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) and a leader in projection equipment sales, engineering, and services, is actively supporting drive-in and traditional cinema exhibitors across the country as they adjust to the current COVID-19 environment.



“We are seeing continued interest in our BrightNight program, where we assist in converting theatre parking lots into pop-up drive-ins,” said Blake Titman, Vice President and General Manager of STRONG Technical Services. “Our BrightNight program allows an exhibitor the option to rent or purchase the projection and audio equipment and utilizes a Strong MDI projection screen attached to an outside building wall. STRONG Technical Services provides equipment and services to many of the permanent drive-ins nationwide. Following our initial BrightNight test launch a few weeks ago, we have now installed six BrightNight Drive-In Cinemas, with exhibitor requests for additional locations.”

“Through our BrightNight program, our partners in the exhibition industry are able to provide their patrons with an alternative to the traditional theatre experience via temporary drive-in cinemas,” added Ray Boegner, President, STRONG Entertainment. “In addition to supporting our customers with drive-in solutions, we have also launched our Theatre Readiness Program, which includes a complete auditorium quality assurance service visit to ensure the best presentation possible as customers return to the theatres in July.”

Those wishing to obtain more information regarding the full range of products and services offered by STRONG Technical Services are invited to contact management directly, either by phone at (800) 722-4445 or by email at sales@strong-tech.com .



About STRONG Technical Services

STRONG Technical Services, Inc. ( www.strong-tech.com ), a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. company, is an equipment sales, engineering, and service provider located in Omaha, NE. The company, with its nationwide service and engineering team, designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for a broad range of applications including audio, projection, and signage applications with comprehensive managed service offerings to ensure solution uptime and availability.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. ( www.ballantynestrong.com ) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the entertainment, retail and advertising markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

