TORRANCE, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EMMA), a leader in sickle cell disease treatment, today reported that on June 22, 2020 the National institutes of Health (NIH) issued a Notice that the National Cancer Institute, an institute of the NIH, Department of Health and Human Services, is contemplating the grant to Emmaus Medical, Inc., a subsidiary of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., of an Exclusive Patent License to practice the inventions embodied in the Patents and Patent Applications listed in the Supplementary Information section of the Notice. The Notice can be accessed at the following link: https://bit.ly/3erJfZz. The public will have until July 7, 2020 to comment on the proposed grant. Terms of the proposed license were not disclosed.

This patented technology is an ointment formulation comprising about 0.5% to 3.0% by weight non-acidified sodium nitrite dispersed in white petrolatum, mineral oil and bisabolol for topical administration. Nitrite anions may act as a vasodilator in vivo by generating nitric oxide in tissues with lower oxygen tension and pH. Therapeutic application of sodium nitrite through this formulation may provide selective vasodilation to hypoxemic tissue that treat ulcers associated with chronic ischemic and neuropathic ulcer conditions associated with several diseases, including sickle cell disease and Type II diabetes.

“We are very pleased to be able to work with NIH and talented inventors who are committed to the discovery of innovative and new therapies. Skin ulcers are a severe, chronic and recurrent complication of sickle cell disease. We look forward to developing this promising therapy to treat skin ulcers related to sickle cell disease and other illnesses such as diabetes,” said Dr. Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the National Cancer Institute’s intentions regarding the license grant. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time, including the risk that the license is not granted and risks related to Emmaus’ business and operations such as its ability to carry on its existing operations and to obtain needed financing and other factors previously disclosed in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ, perhaps materially, from those expressed herein. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Emmaus assumes no duty to update them for any new or changed circumstances, except as may be required by law.