SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs , provider of online fraud and abuse prevention technology, today announced another addition to its leadership team. David Senecal joined the company as Vice President of Product Platform, effective June 15. With more than 20 years of experience working with web performance, security and enterprise networking technologies through various roles, Senecal is a leader in designing and developing scalable web security products to help prevent fraud, stop bot attacks, and secure application layers.



“We welcome David to the Arkose Labs team, where his impressive track record with high-profile web security products will continue to move our company to the forefront of fraud prevention technology,” said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs. “David’s expertise will help us continue to move our platform forward in a way that best serves our customers.”

Senecal’s appointment rounds out Arkose Labs’ executive team, which recently brought on Phil Steffora as Chief Security Officer and Vice President of IT, and Martyn McKean as Chief Technology Officer. The new hires come on the heels of the company’s $ 22 million Series B funding round led by Microsoft’s venture fund, M12. Arkose Labs has also made significant enhancements to its product lineup, including audio puzzles, additional detection capabilities, and the introduction of a new protection feature called, “ Welcome to the Internet ”. The feature is designed to detect and root out fraudsters who try to hide their tracks and appear as new users of the internet. It easily stops these attackers, while still enabling true digital newbies to access and purchase from online retailers, open bank accounts, send and receive payments, and all the other conveniences of the modern digital world.

Prior to joining Arkose Labs, Senecal spent more than 13 years with Akamai Technologies, most recently as lead architect for Bot Manager, Akamai's flagship and fastest-growing web security product, which he fully designed from the ground up. Senecal worked closely with product management, engineering, threat research and customers to define new features and enhancements to improve bot detection accuracy and offer more effective ways to root out automated attacks.

“After spending so many years dealing with bots, pivoting my focus to fraud detection was the logical next step,” said Senecal. “I’m looking forward to working with the Arkose Labs team and customers to define the next generation of detection strategies and efficiently combat automated and human fraud on the internet.”

