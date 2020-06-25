Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seizing the Global HNW Pension Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



5.2 million HNW investors are of retirement age and 3.9 million HNW individuals will gain access to their pension assets within the next 10 years, freeing up a significant amount of wealth locked up in pension products. Being able to provide pre-retirement advice as well as advice on transition strategies will be critical, given increased churn rates when investors retire. However, only 65% of providers in the HNW space offer pension and retirement planning advice, predominately via partnerships.



On the flipside, 64% of wealth managers report strong HNW demand for pension planning globally. Yet demand varies considerably on a country-by-country basis due to various factors, such as the sophistication of the local pension system, cultural factors, trust in the government, the role of employers, and the makeup of the local HNW market.



Drawing on proprietary research, this report provides insight into the HNW pension and retirement market across 20 key markets. In particular, it examines the drivers behind pension investments now and over the next 12 months.



Scope

Globally, 36% of HNW wealth is held via some form of pension funds or accounts. 43% of this share is allocated to traditional pension funds.

Taxes are the main pension driver in the HNW space, with tax advantages for passing on wealth accounting for 16% of allocations and tax advantages for current income accounting for 13%.

Private pension penetration rises with affluence. More than two thirds of mass affluent individuals hold private pension products, compared to 44% among those in lower asset bands.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market summary

1.2. Key findings

1.3. Critical success factors



2. Sizing the HNW Pension Opportunity

2.1. The 5.2 million HNW investors who are of retirement age present a lucrative opportunity

2.1.1. Many HNW investors already have access to their pension assets

2.1.2. The opportunity is not spread equally across the globe

2.2. 31.6% of HNW individuals will be of retirement age within the next 10 years

2.2.1. 3.9 million HNW individuals will gain access to their pension assets within the next 10 years

2.2.2. Offering pension advice is critical in China due to the massive pre-retirement demographic



3. HNW Pension Planning Demand and Provision

3.1. Offering pension advice is critical as more players enter the market

3.2. Demand for pension planning services varies considerably across countries



4. HNW Pension Investment Drivers

4.1. Convenience and tax considerations are driving demand for pension products

4.2. Tax considerations are the number one driver for pension advice

4.2.1. Pension, tax, and inheritance planning go hand in hand

4.2.2. Passing on wealth in a tax-efficient way is also a driver in countries with no inheritance taxes

4.2.3. Tax advantages for current income are critical in high-tax France

4.3. The convenience of a readymade pension portfolio represents a strong draw for HNW investors

4.3.1. However, one strategy does not fit all

4.3.2. Chinese providers looking to attract pension assets need to focus on the convenience aspect

4.4. Other drivers include compulsory contributions, advisor recommendations, and low costs

4.4.1. The comparatively low importance of compulsory contributions as a pension driver suggests that HNW pension allocations significantly exceed the required minimum

4.4.2. HNW investors do not tend to rely on advisors for pension advice

4.4.3. Lower costsare only a minor driver, butthe emergence of new business models will apply cost pressures



5. Global Private Pension Penetration

5.1. Private pension product penetration rises with level of affluence

5.1.1. 67.6% of mass affluent individuals hold private pension products

5.1.2. Private pension penetration peaks among Generation X, but millennials represent the next big opportunity



6. Appendix



