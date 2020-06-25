Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Eye Syndrome: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) market has had few new therapeutics in the last decade. However, the current treatment landscape is anticipated to witness a dramatic progress with the expected launch of numerous pipeline DES drugs during the forecast period, which will be a significant driver of growth in the 9MM.



Anticipated to be a lucrative market given that its prevalence is expected to increase during the forecast period as well as a significant need to introduce new therapy options for the indication. Therefore, the trend of strategic deals in DES is expected to increase during the forecast period as more late-stage pipeline products are anticipated to enter the market during this period.



New pipeline products will help in addressing clinical unmet needs such as need for more therapies. Environmental unmet needs such as need for better diagnostic tools and appropriate clinical trials design are anticipated to be addressed by a combination of the field progressing in terms of disease understanding and product innovations.



The DES market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2028, reaching global value of $11.1 billion.



16 pipeline drugs are anticipated to launch over the forecast period and most dominantly in the US market. A small proportion of these products are based on known MOAs such as cyclosporine-based formulations or corticosteroids, while the other products are based on novel MOAs.



While clinical unmet needs such as need for more treatment options are expected to be met by launch of pipeline products in the forecast period, environmental unmet needs such as those for better diagnostic tools are expected to be addressed by a combination of new product launches and improvement in understanding of the disease pathology.



There is also an anticipation that as more pipeline therapies move into the critical stages of late-stage development and pre-approvals, some of these companies with particularly promising therapy for DES may enter into some form of strategic partnerships with other companies in order to maximize the potential of commercial success of these products.



Key Questions Answered

What are the key unmet needs in DES? Will the products in the current pipeline fill these unmet needs?

When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall DES market in the 9MM?

Scope

Overview of DES, including epidemiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and disease management.

Market Data including annualized DES therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in different patient segments (mild, moderate, severe) forecast from 2018 to 2028.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the DES therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for DES therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global DES therapeutics market: Insightful review of the key industry drivers and barriers. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 DES: Executive Summary

2.1 Launch of New Pipeline Products and Increasing Prevalence of DES Are Expected to Drive the DES Market Forward

2.2 Pipeline Products with Distinct MOAs Are Likely to Help Companies to Tackle the DES Market

2.3 New Pipeline Products Will Help in Partially Addressing Some Unmet Needs

2.4 Companies Are Undertaking Strategic Deals in Anticipation of Maximizing Sales of DES Products

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Disease Classification



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for DES (2018-2028)

5.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DES

5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DES

5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DES

5.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DES by Severity

5.5.5 Total Prevalent Cases of DES

5.5.6 Total Prevalent Cases of DES by Severity

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis



6 Disease Management



7 Competitive Assessment



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment



9 Pipeline Assessment



10 Current and Future Players



11 Market Outlook



12 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Allergan

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Mitotech

Novaliq

Novartis

Oyster Point Pharma

RegeneRX Biopharmaceuticals

Santen

Senju Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4dicj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900