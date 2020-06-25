Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Implications and Growth" report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the demand for anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with Covid 19.

This report describes and evaluates the global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period, and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period and 2025 -2030 the forecast period.

The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market reached a value of nearly $40,162.1 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% since 2015. The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is expected to grow from $40,162.1 million in 2019 to about $49,384.3 million in 2020 due to an increase in demand for the use of anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to nearly $47,176.2 million by 2023. Also, the market is expected to grow to $51,164.1 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% and to $63,579.9 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Going forward, the increased popularity of e-cigarettes/vaping, rising obesity levels, technology, large pool of undiagnosed population, use of anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs to treat COVID-19 patients, and increasing consumption of fats are expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market in the future include side effects associated with respiratory drugs, reduction in free trade, and stringent regulations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction



7. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Characteristics



8. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Supply Chain Analysis



9. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Product Pipeline Analysis

10. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Top 10 Leading Drugs Sales



11. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Patent Analysis Of Leading Drugs



12. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Customer Information



13. Impact of COVID-19 On The Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market



14. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Regulatory Landscape



15. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



16. Asthma And COPD Prevalence Overview



17. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Size And Growth



18. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Regional And Country Analysis



19. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Segmentation



20. Asia-Pacific Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market



21. Western Europe Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market



22. Eastern Europe Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market



23. North America Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market



24. South America Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market



25. Middle East Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market



26. Africa Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market



27. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

27.1. Company Profiles

27.2. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

27.3. AstraZeneca plc.

27.4. Boehringer-Ingelheim GmbH

27.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

27.6. Novartis AG



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market



29. Market Background: Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market



30. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Opportunities And Strategies



31. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Recommendations



32. Appendix



