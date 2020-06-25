Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Communication Market & Technology to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increase in the number of different technologies, such as machine learning, AI, IoT and others, has had a significant effect on the adoption of virtual communication platforms. Technological innovation companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft have seen the advanced use of virtual communication technologies and several new innovations in brand implementation. The growing adoption of two-way, internet-based and telephone-based virtual communication facilities has prompted not only technology providers but also numerous other companies across education, healthcare and government sectors to adapt to advanced virtual communication trends that are expected to define the future of the communications industry.



The study reveals that regular face-to - face interactions were most effective (93%) , followed by audio conference calls (905), video conferencing (84%) and group emails or chat groups (79%), whereas internal and external social media channels were 62%and 39% , respectively. Virtual communication has evolved from an alternative to a need to do business. From virtual estate to automated multi-language data translation to extensive telemedicine surges, workers in different sectors use various virtual communication platforms to hold their day-to-day conferences.



The total global market for virtual communication is estimated at around USD 8-9 Billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow to around USD 20-21 Billion by 2028. The CAGR of the market is accounted at around 5.92%. Videoconferencing market is expected to be the fastest growing market from around USD 3-4 billion in 2020 to USD 5.5-6.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.48%. North America is expected to hold the highest share of the market and grow at a CAGR of 7.21%.



The report covers:

The key drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Virtual Communication Market are covered in detailed in the report.

The key technologies which could have an impact on the Virtual Communication Market have been covered in detail.

The top fifteen countries have been analyzed in detail with respect to their number of internet users and internet subscribers, internet bandwidth, percentage of information technology exports and technological indicators from 2014- 2018.

The Porter's Five Forces and the PEST of the Global Virtual Communication market have been covered in the report.

The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.

The market has been forecasted from 2020- 2028 considering all the factor, which is expected to impact the market.

The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and its impacts on the forecast chapter.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Virtual Communication Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview of the Global Virtual Communication Market



4 Current Market Trends of the Global Virtual Communication Market

4.1 Forms of Communication

4.2 Mobility for next-gen Workforce

4.3 Videoconferencing Software by Platform

4.4 Impact of 4 Major Trends on Videoconferencing



5 Technologies

5.1 Tactile Internet

5.2 5G

5.3 Security Analytics Technologies

5.4 Qubits

5.5 Internet of Things

5.6 Artificial Intelligence

5.7 Codec

5.8 Multipoint Videoconferencing

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Digital Workforce

6.1.2 Technological Advancements

6.1.3 Cloud-based Software Solutions

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Human Factor

6.2.2 Business Investments

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Cultural Difference

6.3.2 Bandwidth and Network Connectivity

6.3.3 Security Concerns

6.4 PEST

6.5 Porter's Five Forces



7 Country Analysis



8 Global Virtual Communication Market Forecast by Region to 2028



9 Global Virtual Communication Market Forecast by Application to 2028



10 Global Virtual Communication Market Forecast by End-User to 2028



11 Scenario Analysis



12 Opportunity Analysis



13 Company Profiling



AT&T

Cisco

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Huawei

Intel Corporation

Mobile TeleSystems

Orange

Samsung Electronics

Verizon



14 Coronvirus Impact on Virtual Communication Market 2028



15 Strategic Conclusions

16 Appendices



