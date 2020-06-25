Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shore Power Market by Installation (Shoreside, Shipside), by Connection (New Installation, Retrofit), Component (Transformers, Frequency Converters, and More), Power Output (Up to 30 MVA, 30 to 60 MVA, Above 60 MVA), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The shore power market size is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7%.



Rising adoption of new technologies for limiting carbon emissions in the developed regions is the key driver for this market during the forecast period.

Shoreside installation is expected to be largest market during forecast period

The market has been segmented, by installation, into shoreside and shipside installations. The shoreside segment is expected to be the most shore power market, by installation, during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high cost of components that need to be installed in shoreside shore power systems. Also, some additional components are required on the shoreside to make the shoreside shore power system more flexible and meet the power requirements of different types of vessels.

New installation segment is expected to be largest in the shore power market, by connection, during forecast period

The shore power market, by connection, has been segmented into new installations and retrofit. The new installation segment is expected to be the largest in the shore power market, by location, during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of stringent environmental norms by various countries. All under-construction ports and upcoming vessels are being installed with shore power systems during construction or beforehand. This procedure also reduces the cost of implementation.

Frequency converters segment is expected to hold largest share of shore power market, by component, during forecast period

The market has been segmented, by component, into transformers, switchgear devices, frequency converters, cables and accessories, and others, including safety grounding equipment and plugs. Frequency converters enable the shoreside shore power system to supply frequency matching the vessel's operating frequency.

North America is expected to lead in global shore power

Though the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, North America is the largest shore power market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. It is expected in North America that there will be maximum adoption and implementation of shore power systems owing to the favourable regulations in multiple states across the countries. Major countries in this region include the US and Canada. The North American region experiences significant vessel movement owing to the sea-bound trade of commodities. Additionally, the US and Canada are among the top oil producers in the world who export this oil to other parts of the world.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Shore Power Market

4.2 Shore Power Market, by Region

4.3 Shore Power Market, by Installation Type

4.4 Shore Power Market, by Connection

4.5 North American Shore Power Market, by Installation Type and Country, 2019

4.6 Shore Power Market, by Component

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Noise and Air Pollution from Port Operations

5.3.1.2 Increasing Number of Cruise Passengers

5.3.1.3 Rising Government Initiatives to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Ports and Supportive Shore Power Regulations

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Capex Investments

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Retrofitting Older Ships and Ports With Shore Power Technology

5.3.3.2 Integrating Shore Power With Offshore Wind, Floating Solar, and Other Renewables

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Low Fuel Costs and Minimal Returns

5.3.4.2 Operational Difficulties and Technical Challenges

5.4 Impact of Covid-19

5.4.1 Impact on Shipping Industry

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Wireless Shore Power

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.6.1 Shore Power Manufacturers and Providers

5.6.2 Port Authorities

5.6.3 Shipping Industry

5.6.4 Government Regulations



6 Covid-19 Impact on Shore Power Market, Scenario Analysis, By Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Gdp

6.2.1 Scenario Analysis of Cargo Shipping and Cruise Liner Industry

6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.2.3 Realistic Scenario

6.2.4 Pessimistic Scenario

7 Shore Power Market, by Installation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Shoreside

7.2.1 Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Creating Requirement for Shoreside Installations

7.3 Shipside

7.3.1 Low Cost of Deployment and Seamless Integration of Port Operations Boosting Market for Shipside Installations

8 Shore Power Market, by Connection

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Installation

8.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Low Installation Cost Foster Market for New Installations

8.3 Retrofit

8.3.1 Increased Need to Minimize Carbon Emissions and Noise Levels from Old Ships Encourages Adoption of Retrofit Solutions

9 Shore Power Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transformers

9.2.1 Growing Transformer Requirement for Smooth Operation of Shore Power Systems

9.3 Switchgear Devices

9.3.1 Rising Need for Switchgear Devices to Ensure Reliable and Safe Shore Power Operations

9.4 Frequency Converters

9.4.1 Surging Demand for Frequency Converters to Match Shipside and Shoreside Frequencies

9.5 Cables and Accessories

9.5.1 Growing Necessity for Cables and Supporting Accessories for Proper Transmission of Power

9.6 Others



10 Shore Power Market, by Power Output

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Up to 30 MVA

10.2.1 Requirement for Low Capex, Coupled With Their Compact Dimensions, Boosting Demand for Shore Power Systems Having Power Range of Up to 30 MVA

10.3 30 to 60 MVA

10.3.1 Focus of Shipbuilders to Construct Large and Extra Large Ships to Drive Demand for Shore Power Systems With Power Output Ranging from 30 to 60 MVA

10.4 Above 60 MVA

10.4.1 Ability to Supply Multiple Ships Parallelly to Propel Growth of Market for Shore Power Systems Having Power Output of Above 60 MVA

11 Shore Power Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Impact of Covid-19 on North American Shore Power Market:

11.2.2 Us

11.2.2.1 Growing Shipping Industry With Increasing Tourism and Trade to Boost Demand for Shore Power Systems

11.2.3 Canada

11.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in Oil & Gas Projects to Promote Shore Power Setup at Ports

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on South American Shore Power Market:

11.3.2 Brazil

11.3.2.1 Growing Oil Export Activities in Brazil to Create Need for Shore Power Systems

11.3.3 Argentina

11.3.3.1 Increasing Trading of Mined Minerals to Be Beneficial for Shore Power Market in Future

11.3.4 Rest of South America

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.4.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Middle Eastern & African Shore Power Market:

11.4.2 Uae

11.4.2.1 Increasing Oil Trading and Tourism Activities to Generate Need for Shore Power

11.4.3 Saudi Arabia

11.4.3.1 Increasing Trading Activities of Oil and Natural Gas to Create Favorable Conditions for Shore Power Market

11.4.4 Egypt

11.4.4.1 Rising Focus on Implementing Shore Power Systems on Multiple Ports to Foster Market Growth

11.4.5 South Africa

11.4.5.1 Growing Trading-Related Activities of Oil and Natural Gas to Encourage Utilization of Shore Power Technique on Ports

11.4.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5 Europe

11.5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on European Shore Power Market:

11.5.2 Sweden

11.5.2.1 Surging Requirement for Importing Goods and Growing Cruise Ship Tourism to Propel Shore Power Market Growth

11.5.3 Germany

11.5.3.1 Rapidly Growing Maritime and Shipping Industries to Accelerate Demand for Shore Power Systems

11.5.4 UK

11.5.4.1 Thriving Shipping Industry in Country to Fuel Installation of Shore Power Systems

11.5.5 Russia

11.5.5.1 Increasing Sea-Bound Trade to Boost Shore Power Demand

11.5.6 Netherlands

11.5.6.1 Enhancing Maritime Industry in Country Stimulating Need for Shore Power to Minimize Pollution

11.5.7 Norway

11.5.7.1 Rising Focus on Deployment of New Technologies Such as Shore Power to Reduce Carbon Footprint

11.5.8 Rest of Europe

11.6 Asia-Pacific

11.6.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Shore Power Market in Asia-Pacific:

11.6.2 China

11.6.2.1 Increased Vessel Movement With Growing Trading Activities to Propel Growth of Shore Power Market

11.6.3 Japan

11.6.3.1 High Emphasis on Reducing Carbon Emissions, Coupled With Expanding Trading Activities, to Spur Shore Power Demand

11.6.4 South Korea

11.6.4.1 Rapid Growth of Shipbuilding Industry Requires Country to Be Well Equipped With Shore Power Systems

11.6.5 India

11.6.5.1 High Government Focus to Make Country Cleaner and Greener, Along With Thriving Maritime Industry, to Support Adoption of Shore Power Technology

11.6.6 Australia

11.6.6.1 Trading of Fuels and Growing Shipbuilding Industry to Create Opportunities for Providers of Shore Power Systems

11.6.7 Singapore

11.6.7.1 High Emphasis of Government on Utilization of Green Solutions to Reduce Carbon Emissions Likely to Encourage Implementation of Shore Power Solutions

11.6.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.2.1 Star

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Other Players

12.3 Market Share, 2019

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Contracts & Agreements

12.5.2 Partnerships & Collaborations

12.5.3 Investments & Expansions

12.5.4 Product Launches

12.5.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Siemens

13.2 Schneider Electric

13.3 Cavotec

13.4 Wartsila

13.5 Vinci Energies

13.6 Danfoss

13.7 Abb (Hitachi)

13.8 Esl Power Systems

13.9 Igus

13.10 Blueday Technology

13.11 Cochran Marine

13.12 Preen

13.13 Smartplug

13.14 Piller Power Systems

13.15 Power Systems International

13.16 Ratio Electric

13.17 Sydney Marine Electrical

13.18 Ocean Electrics

13.19 Conntek Integrated Solutions

13.20 Patton and Cooke



