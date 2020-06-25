Atlanta, GA, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, recently released its latest edition of The ScottMadden Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “Take It to the Limit,” this EIU explores how everything in this industry will be “taken to the limit” and what we see as critical issues, made more so by the fluid world in which we are living today.

Hawaii has positioned itself as a trailblazer for the future through renewable energy resource development and implementation. In November 2019, utility executives from the continental United States traveled to Hawaii to gain a first-hand understanding of how the state remains at the forefront of the industry as it prepares to transition to higher-renewable penetrations. The group identified three key learnings for electric utilities operating on the mainland.

The first key lesson was to understand the path, not just the goal. This entails laying a strong foundation for the future with thoughtful planning and technology adoption. The second lesson was to drive stakeholder connections to solve tangible community problems, as utilities work to meet their renewable goals. The final lesson was that utilities must prepare to relearn how to operate the grid and renewable energy resources.

Even though Hawaii remains early in the transition process, it is clearly laying the groundwork for a long-term transition to a renewable energy future. “By offering new and innovative technologies and services, the electric utilities in Hawaii are transforming their role from a commodity supplier to a community-engaged service provider,” explains Paul Quinlan, clean tech manager at ScottMadden. “Throughout the transition, Hawaii will remain a postcard from the future and of interest to those seeking inspiration and innovation.”

For a closer look inside the fact-finding trip, you can read more in this Public Utilities Fortnightly article or access our latest EIU here.

If you were not able to join our Energy Industry Update webcast, the complimentary recording and presentation is now available. Hear what our industry experts have to say about 100% clean energy commitments, the future of the gas utility, regulatory strategy during a pandemic, and COVID-19’s impact on the energy industry.

