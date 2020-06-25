New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916563/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Adoption of disaster recovery implementation, the total implementation of bringing your own device service (BYOD), and the improved implementation and accessibility of the system

• Increased cloud adoption across industries is one of the major factors

2) Restraints

• High cost of technology and the concerns for cloud security

3) Opportunities

• Growing demand for the cloud-based infrastructure across enterprises is likely to offer lucrative opportunities



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key opinion leaders

2. Internal and external subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources.Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, service, and end-user industry.



The Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Deployment Mode

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud



The Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Service

• Managed Hosting

• DRaaS

• CaaS

• DBaaS

• SaaS



The Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by End-user Industry

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail



Company Profiles

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

• CA Technologies

• Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

• Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

• Vmware

• Profitbricks

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.



What Does This Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

