The global sustainable plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 89.0 billion in 2020 to USD 117.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast year.



The sustainable plastic packaging industry has been growing as a result of stringent laws and regulations levied by governments and governing bodies, as well as a shift in consumer preference toward recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials. Apart from these factors, downsizing of packaging and breakthrough in new technologies are also driving the sustainable plastic packaging market globally. However, the high cost of recycling and poor infrastructure available for recycling processes are likely to hamper the growth of this market.



In terms of value and volume, the biodegradable segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing process in the sustainable plastic packaging market between 2020 and 2025.



Biodegradable plastic decomposes naturally in the environment. This is achieved when microorganisms in the environment metabolize and break down the structure of biodegradable plastic. It is less harmful to the environment than traditional plastics. Biodegradable plastics can be composed of bioplastics manufactured from renewable raw materials. Innovation plays a key role in the biodegradable plastic packaging market. Several companies are investing in R&D in search of new packaging materials that are beneficial in use and non-toxic to the environment.



The food & beverage segment was the largest end-use sector in the sustainable plastic packaging market in 2019.



The food & beverage industry is a major one in the sustainable packaging market. The primary function of food & beverage packaging is to reduce food loss and increase the shelf-life of food products. Global players are aiming at using innovative packaging materials developed from degradable and recyclable materials in order to achieve sustainability. Consumers seek convenience food solutions due to lack of time. The expectations of food quality, hygiene, and growing health awareness are driving the sustainable plastic packaging market in the food & beverage sector.



APAC is projected to account for the largest share in the sustainable plastic packaging market during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to lead the sustainable plastic packaging market, in terms of both value and volume, between 2020 and 2025. According to the World Bank, in 2017, APAC was the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economic growth. Countries such as India and China are expected to post high growth in the sustainable plastic packaging market due to growing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion. The growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base for FMCG products and consumer durables.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market

4.2 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Packaging Type and Country

4.3 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Initiatives Toward Sustainable Packaging

5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Recyclable and Eco-Friendly Materials

5.2.1.3 Downsizing of Packaging

5.2.1.4 Breakthrough in New Technologies and Innovations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Poor Infrastructure Facilities for Recycling

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness About the Importance of Sustainability in Some Emerging Economies

5.2.2.3 Packaging Shifting Toward Non-Plastic Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of the E-Commerce Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices



6 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rigid Plastic Packaging

6.3 Flexible Plastic Packaging

6.4 Industrial Plastic Packaging



7 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Packaging Format

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Primary

7.3 Secondary

7.4 Tertiary



8 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Recyclable

8.3 Reusable

8.4 Biodegradable



9 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by End-Use Sector

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food & Beverages

9.3 Personal Care

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Other End-Use Sectors



10 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Food Processing Industry to Significantly Impact Market Growth

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Recycling of Plastic Waste to Drive the Market

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Highest Plastic Recycling Rate (60%) in the World

10.2.4 Australia

10.2.4.1 Government's Initiative for Circular Economy for Plastics

10.2.5 Rest of APAC

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Greater Consumer Awareness About Sustainable Products

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 High Investments and Stringent Regulations to Boost Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Need for Effective and Innovative Packaging to Drive the Market

10.3.4 Russia

10.3.4.1 Increasing Number of Integrated Packaging Manufacturers to Support the Market Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Macroeconomic Factors to Have Positive Impacts on the Market

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 North America

10.4.1 US

10.4.1.1 Rising Demand for Environmentally Friendly and Recyclable Goods

10.4.2 Canada

10.4.2.1 Demand for Greener Products and Reduced Packaging to Drive the Market

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.3.1 Gradual Economic Recovery Likely to Influence the Market

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Uae

10.5.1.1 Efforts Being Taken to Eliminate the Use of Avoidable Single-Use Plastic

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Healthcare to Be the Fastest-Growing End-Use Sector

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.3.1 Growing Food & Beverage Industry to Support the Market Growth

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 the Most Important Packaging Market in South America

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Expansion in the End-Use Industries to Propel Market Growth

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Micro Quadrant for Sustainable Plastic Packaging Manufacturers

11.3 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market (Global) Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio of Major Companies

11.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence of Major Companies

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2.2 Expansions & Investments

11.2.3 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

11.2.4 New Product Developments



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amcor plc

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Financial Assessment

12.1.3 Operational Assessment

12.1.4 Products Offered

12.1.5 Recent Developments

12.1.6 SWOT Analysis

12.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies

12.1.8 Amcor's Right to Win

12.2 Sonoco Products Company

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Financial Assessment

12.2.3 Operational Assessment

12.2.4 Products Offered

12.2.5 Recent Developments

12.2.6 SWOT Analysis

12.2.7 Current Focus and Strategies

12.2.8 Sonoco Products Company's Right to Win

12.3 Sealed Air Corporation

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Financial Assessment

12.3.3 Operational Assessment

12.3.4 Products Offered

12.3.5 Recent Developments

12.3.3 SWOT Analysis

12.3.4 Current Focus and Strategies

12.3.5 Sealed Air Corporation's Right to Win

12.4 Huhtamaki Oyj

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Financial Assessment

12.4.3 Operational Assessment

12.4.4 Products & Services Offered

12.4.5 Recent Developments

12.4.6 SWOT Analysis

12.4.7 Current Focus and Strategies

12.4.8 Huhtamaki's Right to Win

12.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Financial Assessment

12.5.3 Operational Assessment

12.5.4 Products Offered

12.5.5 Recent Developments

12.5.6 SWOT Analysis

12.5.7 Current Focus and Strategies

12.5.8 Berry Global's Right to Win

12.6 Smurfit Kappa

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Financial Assessment

12.6.3 Operational Assessment

12.6.4 Products Offered

12.6.5 Recent Developments

12.6.6 SWOT Analysis

12.6.7 Current Focus and Strategies

12.6.8 Smurfit Kappa's Right to Win

12.7 Mondi plc

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Financial Assessment

12.7.3 Operational Assessment

12.7.4 Products Offered

12.7.5 Recent Developments

12.7.6 Mondi's Right to Win

12.8 Uflex Ltd.

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Products Offered

12.8.3 Recent Developments

12.8.4 Uflex's Right to Win

12.9 Constantia Flexibles

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Products Offered

12.9.3 Recent Developments

12.9.4 Constantia Flexibles Group's Right to Win

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Products Offered

12.10.3 Aptargroup's Right to Win



13 Additional Company Profiles

13.1 Genpak LLC

13.2 Plastic Suppliers Inc.

13.3 Natureworks LLC

13.4 Phoenix Technologies International LLC

13.5 Novamont S.P.A

13.6 Innovia Films

13.7 Essel Propack

13.8 Gerresheimer AG

13.9 Tetra Laval

13.1 Reynolds Packaging



