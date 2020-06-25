Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible, Industrial), Packaging Format (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), Process (Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable), End-use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sustainable plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 89.0 billion in 2020 to USD 117.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast year.
The sustainable plastic packaging industry has been growing as a result of stringent laws and regulations levied by governments and governing bodies, as well as a shift in consumer preference toward recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials. Apart from these factors, downsizing of packaging and breakthrough in new technologies are also driving the sustainable plastic packaging market globally. However, the high cost of recycling and poor infrastructure available for recycling processes are likely to hamper the growth of this market.
In terms of value and volume, the biodegradable segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing process in the sustainable plastic packaging market between 2020 and 2025.
Biodegradable plastic decomposes naturally in the environment. This is achieved when microorganisms in the environment metabolize and break down the structure of biodegradable plastic. It is less harmful to the environment than traditional plastics. Biodegradable plastics can be composed of bioplastics manufactured from renewable raw materials. Innovation plays a key role in the biodegradable plastic packaging market. Several companies are investing in R&D in search of new packaging materials that are beneficial in use and non-toxic to the environment.
The food & beverage segment was the largest end-use sector in the sustainable plastic packaging market in 2019.
The food & beverage industry is a major one in the sustainable packaging market. The primary function of food & beverage packaging is to reduce food loss and increase the shelf-life of food products. Global players are aiming at using innovative packaging materials developed from degradable and recyclable materials in order to achieve sustainability. Consumers seek convenience food solutions due to lack of time. The expectations of food quality, hygiene, and growing health awareness are driving the sustainable plastic packaging market in the food & beverage sector.
APAC is projected to account for the largest share in the sustainable plastic packaging market during the forecast period.
APAC is projected to lead the sustainable plastic packaging market, in terms of both value and volume, between 2020 and 2025. According to the World Bank, in 2017, APAC was the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economic growth. Countries such as India and China are expected to post high growth in the sustainable plastic packaging market due to growing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion. The growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base for FMCG products and consumer durables.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market
4.2 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Packaging Type and Country
4.3 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Government Initiatives Toward Sustainable Packaging
5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Recyclable and Eco-Friendly Materials
5.2.1.3 Downsizing of Packaging
5.2.1.4 Breakthrough in New Technologies and Innovations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Poor Infrastructure Facilities for Recycling
5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness About the Importance of Sustainability in Some Emerging Economies
5.2.2.3 Packaging Shifting Toward Non-Plastic Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth of the E-Commerce Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
6 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Packaging Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Rigid Plastic Packaging
6.3 Flexible Plastic Packaging
6.4 Industrial Plastic Packaging
7 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Packaging Format
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Primary
7.3 Secondary
7.4 Tertiary
8 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Process
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Recyclable
8.3 Reusable
8.4 Biodegradable
9 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by End-Use Sector
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food & Beverages
9.3 Personal Care
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Other End-Use Sectors
10 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 APAC
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Food Processing Industry to Significantly Impact Market Growth
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Recycling of Plastic Waste to Drive the Market
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Highest Plastic Recycling Rate (60%) in the World
10.2.4 Australia
10.2.4.1 Government's Initiative for Circular Economy for Plastics
10.2.5 Rest of APAC
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Greater Consumer Awareness About Sustainable Products
10.3.2 UK
10.3.2.1 High Investments and Stringent Regulations to Boost Market Growth
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Need for Effective and Innovative Packaging to Drive the Market
10.3.4 Russia
10.3.4.1 Increasing Number of Integrated Packaging Manufacturers to Support the Market Growth
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Macroeconomic Factors to Have Positive Impacts on the Market
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 North America
10.4.1 US
10.4.1.1 Rising Demand for Environmentally Friendly and Recyclable Goods
10.4.2 Canada
10.4.2.1 Demand for Greener Products and Reduced Packaging to Drive the Market
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.3.1 Gradual Economic Recovery Likely to Influence the Market
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Uae
10.5.1.1 Efforts Being Taken to Eliminate the Use of Avoidable Single-Use Plastic
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Healthcare to Be the Fastest-Growing End-Use Sector
10.5.3 South Africa
10.5.3.1 Growing Food & Beverage Industry to Support the Market Growth
10.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 the Most Important Packaging Market in South America
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.2.1 Expansion in the End-Use Industries to Propel Market Growth
10.6.3 Rest of South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Micro Quadrant for Sustainable Plastic Packaging Manufacturers
11.3 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market (Global) Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio of Major Companies
11.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence of Major Companies
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2.2 Expansions & Investments
11.2.3 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
11.2.4 New Product Developments
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Amcor plc
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Financial Assessment
12.1.3 Operational Assessment
12.1.4 Products Offered
12.1.5 Recent Developments
12.1.6 SWOT Analysis
12.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies
12.1.8 Amcor's Right to Win
12.2 Sonoco Products Company
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Financial Assessment
12.2.3 Operational Assessment
12.2.4 Products Offered
12.2.5 Recent Developments
12.2.6 SWOT Analysis
12.2.7 Current Focus and Strategies
12.2.8 Sonoco Products Company's Right to Win
12.3 Sealed Air Corporation
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Financial Assessment
12.3.3 Operational Assessment
12.3.4 Products Offered
12.3.5 Recent Developments
12.3.3 SWOT Analysis
12.3.4 Current Focus and Strategies
12.3.5 Sealed Air Corporation's Right to Win
12.4 Huhtamaki Oyj
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Financial Assessment
12.4.3 Operational Assessment
12.4.4 Products & Services Offered
12.4.5 Recent Developments
12.4.6 SWOT Analysis
12.4.7 Current Focus and Strategies
12.4.8 Huhtamaki's Right to Win
12.5 Berry Global Group Inc.
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Financial Assessment
12.5.3 Operational Assessment
12.5.4 Products Offered
12.5.5 Recent Developments
12.5.6 SWOT Analysis
12.5.7 Current Focus and Strategies
12.5.8 Berry Global's Right to Win
12.6 Smurfit Kappa
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Financial Assessment
12.6.3 Operational Assessment
12.6.4 Products Offered
12.6.5 Recent Developments
12.6.6 SWOT Analysis
12.6.7 Current Focus and Strategies
12.6.8 Smurfit Kappa's Right to Win
12.7 Mondi plc
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Financial Assessment
12.7.3 Operational Assessment
12.7.4 Products Offered
12.7.5 Recent Developments
12.7.6 Mondi's Right to Win
12.8 Uflex Ltd.
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Products Offered
12.8.3 Recent Developments
12.8.4 Uflex's Right to Win
12.9 Constantia Flexibles
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Products Offered
12.9.3 Recent Developments
12.9.4 Constantia Flexibles Group's Right to Win
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Products Offered
12.10.3 Aptargroup's Right to Win
13 Additional Company Profiles
13.1 Genpak LLC
13.2 Plastic Suppliers Inc.
13.3 Natureworks LLC
13.4 Phoenix Technologies International LLC
13.5 Novamont S.P.A
13.6 Innovia Films
13.7 Essel Propack
13.8 Gerresheimer AG
13.9 Tetra Laval
13.1 Reynolds Packaging
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3g9c8d
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
