Endexx Corporation, (OTC: EDXC) (the "Company" or a/k/a "CBD Unlimited"), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today proudly announces the launch of the new "EDXC Ambassador Program" and is now accepting applications.

The EDXC Ambassador program is designed to reward our long-standing shareholders with special benefits, events, and rewards to show our appreciation and maintain better investor relations.

Current “EDXC Ambassador Program” benefits include:

- VIP Access to e-meet company officers and social media influencers.

- Special recognition on Social Media and Websites

- Free offers, discounts, and “First-Look” access to our new products and services.

- Upcoming “Meet and Greet” Annual Events exclusive to the Ambassadors.

Todd Davis, Endexx’s CEO, stated, “Our corporate growth over the past months has been strong regardless of recent worldwide events. We plan to continue targeting acquisitions and growth opportunities across all product categories and distribution channels. The ‘EDXC Ambassadors’ will complement our next stage of growth as we meet our goals and achieve new milestones. Engaging with our shareholders and building a strong community provides an opportunity to share successes and offer investors unique opportunities to participate in the Company’s growth.”

Ambassador Program Link: https://www.cbdunlimited.com/join-our-ambassador-program/

About Endexx Corporation and CBD Unlimited

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

