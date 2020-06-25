LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company is expecting its highest gold production quarter to date for the upcoming period ending June 30th, as gold prices surpass their highest level since October 2012. The Company’s gold production more than doubled in the first quarter of 2020, in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2019, due to the higher daily throughput levels and metals extraction efficiencies achieved with the new production facilities that began the operational phase-in process early this year. For the entire second quarter of 2020, the Company’s operations utilized and benefited from the production and efficiency increases established in the first quarter.



Furthermore, recent economic conditions have created strong and unprecedented fundamentals for gold producer equities. The economic volatility, uncertainty and inflationary effects of the Coronavirus pandemic have launched gold and gold producers into a significant growth phase. Additionally, the recent decline of the oil market has elevated the gold-to-oil ratio to all time highs indicating lower production costs and increased profit margins for gold producers. AABB is anticipating a three-fold increase in gold production levels in 2020 from the Company’s added operational capacity.



https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/23/gold-markets-coronavirus-in-focus.html

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

