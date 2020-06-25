NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Bullfrog Gold Corp. (CSE: BFG) (OTCQB: BFGC) (FSE: 11B) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Under-the-Radar Reasons Mining Industry Could Experience a ‘Golden Year.’”



Gold ($1727.60 June 15 COMEX close) hasn’t seen this kind of exciting price action since 2010— an 18.4 percent uptick in U.S. dollar terms last year and close to a 44 percent increase since the recent $1202.44 low in September of 2018. A powerful blend of safe haven buying, highly accommodative (near zero) interest rate policy from the Fed through 2022, and the looming spectre of COVID-19 haunting the stock market has sent many investors stampeding back into the yellow metal. The sudden surge in gold demand during the coronavirus pandemic has surprised many veteran industry analysts, with prices recently soaring to a seven-year-high despite key traditional offtake sources like jewelry seeing a big sales slump .

Bullfrog Gold Corp. (CSE: BFG) (OTCQB: BFGC) (FSE: 11B) (BFG Profile) looks poised to capitalize on prevailing market conditions via a host of factors which differentiate the company and its project portfolio from competitors. The company’s land package sits at the heart of one of the most active gold regions in the world—the same location where Barrick previously produced some 2.3 million ounces throughout the 90s via conventional milling operations. The enormous epithermal gold systems in the Bullfrog area previously yielded some 26.1 million tonnes of open pit and underground ores for Barrick, averaging 2.98 g/t gold and 4.57 g/t silver before milling was ceased due to the price of gold being under $290 an ounce.

About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

Bullfrog Gold Corp. is a Delaware corporation that controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog Mine area. In this area, Barrick produced 2.3 million ounces of gold through conventional milling beginning in 1989 and ending in 1999. Additional technical and corporate information may be sourced at www.BullfrogGold.com.

Qualified Person

David Beling, P.E. has 55 years of project and corporate experience in the mining industry and is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects. Mr. Beling has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical information that forms the basis of the Company’s disclosures but is not independent of Bullfrog Gold Corp. For further information, please contact CEO and President David Beling at (970) 628-1670.

