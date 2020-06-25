Miami Beach, FL, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, applauds Apple’s announcement earlier this week that the new Apple Maps on iOS14 will include Electric Vehicle (EV) charge routing, which will include routing to Blink charging stations.



Apple’s commitment to helping EV drivers access convenient, available, and fast-charging stations was reaffirmed during its annual World Wide Developers Conference on Monday, June 21, 2020. Apple announced that iOS14 Maps will track a driver’s current charge (factoring in such variables as elevation and weather) to add EV charging stops along a route automatically. Apple Maps will identify charging alternatives for specific vehicles, making sure they route to compatible stations and indicate the charge rate provided at the location. For example, Blink’s fast 80 amp equipment will be listed as providing up to 19.2kW for Tesla vehicles as well as all-new electric vehicles entering the marketplace with those charging capabilities.

During the conference, Apple also announced that it is working with a number of auto manufacturers to support EV routing in their vehicles, including BMW and Ford, with plans to add more automakers in the future.

Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink, commented, “The addition of EV charge routing capabilities to the updated Apple Maps App is a tremendous step forward for the growth of the EV industry. The App will help enable EV drivers to take to the road with the confidence that their charging needs can be met and will make it even easier for EV drivers to benefit from Blink’s growing network of charging stations. Whether identifying and routing to convenient charging stations during a long road trip or providing the most compatible charging locations for use when a car will be parked for a lengthy period of time, this enhanced Apple Maps feature benefits current EV owners. It is an attractive attribute for those considering an EV purchase.”

“We are excited about Apple Maps routing its EV Driver users to Blink charging stations and providing its over 20 million monthly visitors with information about Blink charging stations across the US, including charging speeds, type, and availability. We are happy to see this next step by Apple to continue to make electric vehicle charge accessible for all and further reduce range anxiety,” commented Farkas.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

This press release is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com