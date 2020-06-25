To
Company announcement number 50/2020

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 July 2020

With effect from 1 July 2020, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.


Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

