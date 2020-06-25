Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Supplies Market by Type (Diagnostic, Dialysis, Wound Care, Disinfectants, PPE, Radiology, Sterilization, Catheters), Application (Urology, Cardiology, Infection Control), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Physician Offices) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical supplies market is projected to reach USD 133.5 billion by 2025 from USD 132.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6%.



Growth in this market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increasing government and corporate investments in healthcare projects and infrastructure development, rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of HAIs, and the rising demand for medical devices. On the other hand, product recalls, stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of medical supplies, and the imposition of trade restrictions are hampering the growth of this market.



The catheters segment held the largest share of the medical supplies market in 2019



The medical supplies market, by type, is categorized into diagnostic supplies, infusion & injectable supplies, intubation & ventilation supplies, disinfectants, personal protective equipment, sterilization consumables, wound care consumables, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, catheters, sleep apnea consumables, and other medical supplies. The catheters segment held a considerable share of this market in 2019, owing to the high and growing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the launch of innovative products in the market.



The respiratory segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period



Based on application, the medical supplies market is segmented into urology, wound care, radiology, respiratory, infection control, cardiology, IVD, and other applications. The respiratory segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma across the globe.



Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market, by end-user, in 2019



The end-user segment of this market is categorized into hospitals, clinics/physician offices, and other end users. The hospital segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in healthcare systems and the high prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for medical supplies



Geographically, in 2019, the medical supplies market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, growth in the medical tourism industry, and the increasing prevalence of chronic medical conditions are the major factors driving the demand for medical supplies in the Asia Pacific market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Medical Supplies Market

4.2 European Medical Supplies Market: by Application and Country

4.3 Medical Supplies Market: Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Across the Globe

5.2.1.2 Increasing Government and Corporate Investments in Healthcare Projects and Infrastructure Development

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Infection Control Measures to Curb the Occurrence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.5 Increasing Demand for Medical Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Product Recalls

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for the Approval of Medical Supplies

5.2.2.3 Imposition of Export Restrictions on Medical Devices

5.2.3 Trends

5.2.3.1 Rising Number of Agreements Between Companies to Manufacture Cost-Effective Medical Devices

5.2.4 Opportunities

5.2.4.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4.2 Rising Medical Tourism

5.2.5 Covid-19 Impact on the Medical Supplies Market

5.3 Ecosystem Analysis



6 Medical Supplies Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diagnostic Supplies

6.2.1 Blood Collection Consumables

6.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Plasma Donation to Support the Demand for Blood Collection Consumables

6.2.2 Other Sample Collection Consumables

6.2.2.1 Initiatives Undertaken by Government Bodies to Propel the Demand for Other Sample Collection Consumables

6.3 Dialysis Consumables

6.3.1 Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables

6.3.1.1 the Ease Offered by Peritoneal Dialysis to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

6.3.2 Hemodialysis Consumables

6.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Home Dialysis to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

6.4 Wound Care Consumables

6.4.1 Advanced Wound Dressings

6.4.1.1 Launch of Advanced Wound Dressings to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

6.4.2 Surgical Wound Care Consumables

6.4.2.1 Product Launches by Major Players to Accelerate the Demand for Surgical Wound Care Consumables

6.4.3 Traditional Wound Care Consumables

6.4.3.1 Increased Adoption of Advanced Wound Care Products to Limit the Use of Traditional Wound Care Consumables

6.5 Radiology Consumables

6.5.1 Establishment of Advanced Imaging Centers to Accelerate the Demand for Radiology Consumables

6.6 Disinfectants

6.6.1 Hand Disinfectants

6.6.1.1 Increasing Health Awareness to Boost the Growth of this Market Segment

6.6.2 Skin Disinfectants

6.6.2.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Surgical-Site Infections and Hospital-Acquired Infections to Drive the Growth of the Skin Disinfectants Market

6.6.3 Surface Disinfectants

6.6.3.1 Surface Disinfectants Limit the Transfer of Microorganisms That Can Occur Through Hand Contact Between Contaminated Surfaces and Patients or Staff

6.6.4 Instrument Disinfectants

6.6.4.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries and Government Initiatives for Ensuring Cleanliness in Healthcare Facilities Are Boosting the Instrument Disinfectants Market

6.7 Infusion & Injectable Supplies

6.7.1 the Use of Infusion & Injectable Supplies for Drug Delivery to Support Market Growth

6.8 Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

6.8.1 the Outbreak of Covid-19 to Accelerate the Demand for Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

6.9 Personal Protective Equipment

6.9.1 Hand & Arm Protection Equipment

6.9.1.1 Guidelines Laid by the Fda for the Use of Gloves to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

6.9.2 Eye & Face Protection Equipment

6.9.2.1 Measures Undertaken to Curtail the Spread of Covid-19 Expected to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

6.9.3 Protective Clothing

6.9.3.1 Growing Risk of Cross-Contamination During Surgery to Promote the Growth of this Segment

6.9.4 Foot & Leg Protection Equipment

6.9.4.1 the Need to Reduce Contamination in Healthcare Settings to Promote the Growth of this Market Segment

6.9.5 Surgical Drapes

6.9.5.1 Rising Need to Reduce Contamination in Healthcare Settings to Promote the Growth of this Market Segment

6.9.6 Other Protective Equipment

6.10 Sterilization Consumables

6.10.1 Increasing Number of Hospital Sterilization Procedures to Propel the Demand for Sterilization Consumables

6.11 Catheters

6.11.1 Cardiovascular Catheters

6.11.1.1 Product Launches by Prominent Players to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

6.11.2 Intravenous Catheters

6.11.2.1 Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

6.11.3 Urological Catheters

6.11.3.1 Launch of Innovative Products to Drive the Demand for Urological Catheters

6.11.4 Specialty Catheters

6.11.4.1 Accuracy and Need for Vital Sign Monitoring Have Driven the Demand for Temperature Monitoring Catheters

6.11.5 Neurovascular Catheters

6.11.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Neurovascular Diseases to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

6.12 Sleep Apnea Consumables

6.12.1 Increasing Prevalence of Sleep Apnea to Support Market Growth

6.13 Other Medical Supplies

6.14 Impact of Covid-19 on the Medical Supplies Market



7 Medical Supplies Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Urology

7.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Disorders to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

7.3 Wound Care

7.3.1 Launch of Advanced Wound Care Products to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

7.4 Radiology

7.4.1 Growth in the Number of Radiological Procedures to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

7.5 Respiratory

7.5.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases to Propel the Growth of this Market Segment

7.6 Infection Control

7.6.1 Increasing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Accelerate the Growth of this Market Segment

7.7 Cardiology

7.7.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cvd Worldwide to Propel the Growth of this Market Segment

7.8 in Vitro Diagnostics

7.8.1 Increasing Adoption of Point-Of-Care Tests to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

7.9 Other Applications



8 Medical Supplies Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Increasing Investments in Healthcare Systems to Support the Growth of this End-User Segment

8.3 Clinics/Physician Offices

8.3.1 These Facilities Provide Diagnostic and Preventive Care to Patients Who Do Not Require Hospitalization

8.4 Other End-users

8.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Medical Supplies Market, by End-user



9 Medical Supplies Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Number of Covid-19 Cases to Accelerate the Demand for Medical Supplies in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Supportive Government Initiatives to Drive the Growth of the Canadian Medical Supplies Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Demand for Medical Supplies in Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Well-Established Healthcare Infrastructure to Offer Opportunities for Market Growth in France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Initiatives Undertaken by Government Bodies Are Expected to Offer Opportunities for Market Growth in the UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Large Geriatric Population in the Country and High Burden of Chronic Diseases Have Increased the Demand for Medical Supplies

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 High Prevalence of Hais in Spanish Hospitals to Accelerate the Demand for Medical Supplies

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Outbreak of Covid-19 to Accelerate the Demand for Medical Supplies in the Country

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Japan is One of the Largest and Best-Equipped Healthcare Markets in Asia

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Indian Healthcare Industry Has Witnessed a Rise in the Number of Start-Up Companies

9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Leading Players in the Medical Supplies Market

10.3 Leading Players in the Dialysis Consumables Market

10.4 Leading Players in the Sterilization and Infection Control Supplies Market

10.5 Leading Players in the Wound Care Consumables Market

10.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.6.1 Product Approvals and Launches

10.6.2 Acquisitions

10.6.3 Expansions

10.6.4 Collaborations

10.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

10.7.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.7.2 Visionary Leaders

10.7.3 Innovators

10.7.4 Dynamic Differentiators

10.7.5 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic plc

11.2 Cardinal Health, Inc.

11.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.4 Johnson & Johnson

11.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.8 Baxter International, Inc.

11.9 Avanos Medical, Inc.

11.10 3M Company

11.11 Smith & Nephew

11.12 Convatec Group plc

11.13 Abbott

11.14 Cook Medical

11.15 Merit Medical Systems

11.16 Stryker

11.17 Terumo Corporation

11.18 Teleflex Incorporated

11.19 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Kgaa

11.20 Coloplast Group



