GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced that it has been selected by the Syndicat mixte des transports pour le Rhône et l'agglomération Lyonnaise (SYTRAL), the public transport authority for the Rhône department of France and Lyon urban area, to install a new ticketing system across the 73 towns of the TCL (Lyon urban area public transport) network. Currently 1.9 million trips are taken across the TCL network daily.



Conduent will deploy its ATLAS® Ops ticketing system across Lyon’s multimodal bus, tram and metro network. The new system enables the use of a range of fare validation media including NFC-enabled smartphones, QR codes and contactless cards. The Conduent system will interface with SYTRAL’s EMV (Europay, MasterCard and Visa) solution, which allows travelers to validate their travel using contactless bank cards across the entire network.

“By deploying ATLAS® Ops, SYTRAL is modernizing its ticketing system and allowing customers to travel seamlessly across the network using the fare validation media of their choice, such as a smartphone or contactless card,” said Jean Chaussade, Deputy Director, Equipment and Estate Department, SYTRAL. “Just as importantly, the open architecture of the system will allow SYTRAL to easily interface with future mobility providers in the Lyon urban area, such as bike- and car-sharing.”

Scalable, the new system will also enable account-based ticketing, which securely stores and processes transport access and usage data directly in the customer’s account in the back office, making travel easier.

“The ATLAS® Ops fare collection system provides a unique advantage to transit agencies that are modernizing their systems,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. “We offer forward-looking customers like SYTRAL an open architecture that provides easy integration, compatibility and flexibility as system needs change and evolve."

Implementation of the first phase of the new system is scheduled to begin in June 2021.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning road usage charging, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

