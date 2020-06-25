CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squadle, a technology company that enables multi-unit operators to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety , today announced the Squadle Sense™ Thermal Scanner, a new offering that enables restaurants, convenience stores, and food retailers to screen employee and guest health. Squadle Sense combines contactless devices, mobile apps, and web analytics so individuals can safely self-screen and comply with regulatory requirements.



“The new Thermal Scanner provides restaurants with a way to adapt to the changing foodservice environment by providing temperature screening while social distancing in one simple product," said Le Zhang, co-founder, and CEO of Squadle. "This is a logical extension for our platform, which currently delivers the industry’s fastest and most accurate way to take temperatures for food safety compliance, and this new product brings the same proven technology to a restaurant's most important asset -- its workforce."

Squadle Sense Thermal Scanner is a wall or stand-mounted sensor that leverages Squadle's patented ZeroTouch™ measurement technology and works both online and offline. Employees can sign in with an app or keycard, then stand in front of the wall-mounted sensor for a scan that takes seconds. Above-normal temperatures will trigger a manager alert and the need to take action. The product can also be configured for guests, triggering helpful tasks when guests come on-premises. The durable, rugged, and compact hardware was designed to withstand the pressure and traffic for any restaurant or retail environment.

Self-check Apps are available for both restaurant employees and operators. Employees can open the app on a separate device before they step in front of the temperature scanner to answer a set of quick screening questions from the American Health Association that will determine if they are in compliance with local health requirements. The administrator’s app provides visibility across all employee results and includes action prompts whenever a potentially ill person is identified, so they can quickly take action and prevent at-risk individuals from entering the premises.

Squadle Checklists™ Integration ensures every employee is being scanned for each shift, and seamlessly integrates Thermal Scanner results into a restaurant’s existing Squadle Checklists system. Using a process that managers are already familiar with, Squadle Sense triggers quick and timely corrective actions for both employees and guests, requiring manager sign-off.

Availability

The Squadle Sense Thermal Scanner is available for pre-order today, with shipments to early customers starting in Fall 2020. The offering includes industry-leading thermal scanning technology, 24/7 tech support, and a worry-free hardware warranty.

For more detail on the new Squadle Sense Thermal Scanner, visit https://page.squadle.com/thermal-scanner or read more about it here in Squadle’s blog.

About Squadle

Squadle is a technology company committed to delivering flexible, user-friendly applications that enable multi-unit operators, convenience stores, and retailers to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety. By combining its proprietary digital checklists, patented sensor automation, and machine vision technology with its customer first approach, Squadle delivers intuitive, out-of-the-box ready products. Squadle’s customers operate tens of thousands of locations worldwide and include the largest and most respected brands in their industries. Learn more at www.squadle.com .

Media Contact:

Derek Stangle, Squadle, Inc.

media@squadle.com

https://www.squadle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c063226-6c44-41b4-9ba7-a57c07d817bf