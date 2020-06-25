LAVAL, Quebec, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) is pleased to announce the addition of Local Logic® real estate mapping solutions to its real estate 3D Pocket WebsitesTM.



Local Logic® solutions provides mapping neighbourhood information and location scores on crucial buying factors such as nearby amenities, transport, accessibility to services such as daycares and schools, ambient sound levels and surrounding businesses which are further informing buyers before visiting a property for sale.

"Real estate is all about location, location and location. By adding what we are considering the best real estate mapping neighbourhood information solution on the market, we are greatly adding value to our 3D Pocket WebsiteTM unique offering," says Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive. "Local Logic® is a powerful and user-friendly solution that has already been adopted by the top real estate brands and multi-listing services companies such as Centris, Sotheby’s, Realtor.ca and Royal Lepage. Our ultimate goal has always been to offer the highest value at the best price to our clients and to offer the best tools to consumers and agents to search for real estate. This partnership is another clear step forward in achieving that goal."

Local Logic mapping and neighbourhood information have also been integrated in all Urbanimmersive Canadian and US real estate property websites designs totalling approximately 250 000 property tours. Number of unique visitors on those websites reached 14 million last year.

"We are delighted of this partnership with Urbanimmersive that confirm again the crucial need by homebuyers for location information during the homebuying process," says Gabriel Damant-Sirois, CPO and co-founder of Local Logic®. We’re excited to assist Urbanimmmersive to incorporate our lifestyle solutions in their service offering and to be able to offer our solution to the largest network of real estate photographers in North America."

TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Local Logic®

Founded in 2014, Local Logic is a Montreal-based company which develops proprietary algorithms powered by artificial intelligence, scores, and lifestyle search visualizations from hundreds of sources to help consumers in their real estate search and is. Local Logic has scored all neighbourhoods in Canada and the United States. You can find Local Logic on the top real estate websites in North America. Learn more at www.locallogic.co .

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at www.urbanimmersive.com .

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

For more information, please contact:

Urbanimmersive

Ghislain Lemire President & CEO

514-394-7820 X 202

ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com