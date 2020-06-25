DARWIN, Australia, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) will be held in an online format for the first time this year, providing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and arts lovers a unique digital platform through which to connect.
DAAF organisers have embraced the concept of a ‘digital fair’ and supporting program of online events to reach an even broader Australian and international audience.
Staged by the not-for-profit Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation and now in its 14th year, the online DAAF program is set to run for nine days from 6-14 August 2020. It will comprise:
DAAF is internationally celebrated as a world-class event. DAAF Foundation’s Executive Director Claire Summers said in addition to creating important flow-on benefits for Indigenous communities, DAAF was the only event of its kind that brought diverse local and international audiences together with artists, performers and arts workers from some of Australia’s most remote regions.
“In either an online or offline format, DAAF creates an important meeting place for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to come together to celebrate the rich heritage and vibrant culture of our First Nations Peoples,” said Ms Summers.
