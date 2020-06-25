NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Informa Connect, division of Informa plc, announced that The Market Research Event (TMRE) is moving to an all-virtual format. Each year, TMRE unites more than 1,200 career insights professionals to unearth the latest methodologies, discover emerging technologies and build the support network to leapfrog your research practice and business into the future. The virtual event will take place October 5-7, 2020. In addition to the flagship event in October, a TMRE+ experience will provide numerous additional opportunities for attendees to connect and network across the second half of the year, including three bonus one-day virtual summits on the hottest topics and opportunities today along with a series of unscripted Live Leader Chats leading up to the event.



“The new 2020 strategy is a proactive response to meet our customers’ needs and keep our industry connected, enabling the smartest insights professionals across the world to connect real-time and anytime,” says Amanda Powers, TMRE Conference Director. “As many organizations are working to adjust travel plans, pivoting to the virtual format creates a safe, expanded environment without geographic boundaries; one that prioritizes the health and safety of our insights community.”

The TMRE virtual experience includes all of the core elements customers have come to expect from the three day event plus ALL NEW value before, during and after the event including:

Provocative and thought-provoking keynotes

Live Leaders Series - uncut, unscripted, unrecorded chats with brand research leaders on what they are thinking and doing as they navigate uncertain times

- uncut, unscripted, unrecorded chats with brand research leaders on what they are thinking and doing as they navigate uncertain times 75+ education sessions – highly interactive, showcasing the most cutting-edge, effective methods for extracting insights and driving value from insights

– highly interactive, showcasing the most cutting-edge, effective methods for extracting insights and driving value from insights An interactive expo platform with easy searchability and connectivity with best-in-category research suppliers

with easy searchability and connectivity with best-in-category research suppliers New hot topic summits focusing on today’s emerging themes in research – Consumer Insights & Data Science , Insights with Purpose & Futures & Foresight

, & AI powered matchmaking to connect you with peers who share similar needs, interests and challenges – powered by AI technology

to connect you with peers who share similar needs, interests and challenges – powered by AI technology New credentialing programs to build resume worthy proficiencies in strategic, technical and business skills

Professionals involved in market research or consumer insights who are passionate about understanding the WHY behind the WHAT in consumer behavior and want to use the best analytics and insights has to offer will find the expanded TMRE 2020 virtual experience provides more resources, thought leader access and peer networking than ever before. As the world of customer behavior and sentiment continues to change at unprecedented rates this next generation TMRE experience serves as the premiere resource for uncovering emerging trends, charting the new normal and guiding companies forward.

