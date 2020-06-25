NOGALES, Ariz., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE American: APT), a leading manufacturer of products designed to protect people, products and environments, including disposable protective apparel and building products, announced today that the Company is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes at the conclusion of the 2020 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US equity market opens on June 29, 2020, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 5, 2020. The Company is currently included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The 2020 reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 8, 2020, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Lloyd Hoffman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Pro Tech, commented, “Moving up from the Russell Microcap® Index to the widely referenced small-cap indexes reflects the significant growth and improving financial performance that we have delivered over the past year. We welcome the increased visibility that the move will provide and look forward to communicating our story to a broader audience of investors.”

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. is the parent company of Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. and Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative disposable and limited-use protective apparel products for the industrial, clean room, medical and dental markets. Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. manufactures and markets a line of construction weatherization products, including building wrap and roof underlayment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah; Nogales, Arizona; Valdosta, Georgia; and a joint venture in India. For more information and copies of all news releases and financials, visit Alpha Pro Tech’s website at http://www.alphaprotech.com.

