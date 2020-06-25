Austin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, iGrafx released direct research and recommendations regarding the connection between process management and digital transformation initiatives. The study, commissioned by iGrafx, was conducted entirely by the team at Intellyx, an analyst and advisory firm focused solely on digital transformation. It was coordinated by principal analyst, Charles Araujo, a process management expert for decades, and now a globally recognized digital transformation leader.

“At iGrafx, our overarching mission is helping the world’s largest enterprises execute on operational excellence, business modeling and transformation goals so that they are equipped to thrive in the ‘new normal,” of continuous disruption,” said Jamey Heinze, CMO at iGrafx. “We had a strong hunch that the Global 2000 was missing an opportunity to coordinate efforts between their traditional ‘process’ teams and their newer ‘transformation’ teams, but we wanted to prove that the synergy was there.”

In early 2020, well before the impacts of a global pandemic, an economic recession and wide-reaching social unrest began to be felt, iGrafx engaged Intellyx to definitively answer the question: “Is there a relationship between process management and transformation (digital & business) and, if so, what is the impact they have on one another when applied within an enterprise?” Despite suspecting the relationship based on observations within many organizations, iGrafx wanted to confirm the linkage, and more importantly, offer guidance to help companies maximize their own process management and transformation efforts.

“Process management and digital transformation are crucial, yet complementary endeavors in companies today. Enterprises invest massive resources in both of these domains – usually in two distinct silos. Unfortunately, around 70% of both types of initiatives fail,” explained Jason Bloomberg, President at Intellyx. “This report gathers targeted qualitative data and best practice insight from process and transformation leaders at some the world’s biggest brands, showing that organizations have everything to gain and nothing to lose by integrating their transformation and process management initiatives”.





Research Highlights

All findings and guidance available now at no cost: https://www.igrafx.com/whitepapers/uncovering-the-relationship-between-transformation-process-management/

Captures cross-industry insights from one of the world’s largest airports, a globally diversified electronics company, an international bank, and a multinational communications company

Exposes the five essential characteristics leading to process management and digital transformation team integration results

Shares the three critical enablers that play a role in creating the ideal environment for successful process management and transformation efforts

Illustrates how successful organizations build visibility and transparency that delivers improved efficiency, better customer experiences and a solid foundation for ongoing transformation

About iGrafx

iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything, and helps the largest, most complex enterprises around the world convert their business processes into a portfolio of valuable assets. The iGrafx Business Transformation Platform is the world’s most comprehensive, supporting RPA and workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and more, as well as SaaS and private cloud deployment. It is also the most scalable, currently accommodating the largest, global enterprise requirements. iGrafx possesses and shares 400+ years of process passion.

For more information, please visit: https://www.igrafx.com.

About Intellyx

Intellyx is the first and only industry analysis and advisory firm focused on customer-driven, technology-empowered digital transformation for the enterprise. Covering every angle of modern enterprise IT from mainframes to cloud-native computing, Intellyx’s cross-cutting focus area enables business executives and IT professionals to connect the dots among disruptive trends in order to solve their business transformation challenges. Read and learn more at https://intellyx.com.

