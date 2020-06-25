Company Enters Revenue Phase with Multiple Seed Sale Agreements

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a U.S. based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced the selling of its characterized and registered seeds in Colombia.

One World Pharma has executed seed purchase agreements with three different Colombian growers and has begun shipments of seeds already. The agreements represent sales to entities growing both outdoor and in controlled environments.

One World Pharma previously announced that the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) has approved the results of the seed characterization tests conducted by OWP of three non-psychoactive genetics in two sub-regions of the country. The approval established OWP as one of the few legal sellers of characterized hemp/CBD seeds for the Cauca and the Andina regions of Colombia, inclusive of greater Bogota and its surroundings. Additionally, One World Pharma is now allowed to sell its seeds in international markets.

“While just the beginning of our entry into the revenue phase for One World Pharma, these agreements are a significant benchmark in the execution of our business plan,” stated Isiah Thomas, CEO and Vice-Chairman of One World Pharma. “Our first seed sale transactions affirm our trusted, licensed position in the Colombian marketplace and pave the way for future agreements and revenue.”

“We are intent on leveraging our position and quickly moving forward to continue our growth and expansion,” added Thomas. “The scale of our production and the expansion of our ingredient portfolio for commercial sale are also accelerating.”

About One World Pharma

Formed in 2017, One World Pharma Inc. (“OWP”) is a fully licensed global supplier of high-quality hemp-derived ingredients for use in the manufacturing of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) products. OWP offers a reliable and sustainable supply chain for chemical formulators, food & beverage producers as well as beauty product manufacturers worldwide. The company maintains corporate offices in Las Vegas, NV and Bogota Colombia and a facility in Popayan, Colombia.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements.