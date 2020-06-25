Torrance, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleaer , the leading nanobubble technology company, has partnered with Utah State University (USU) as the technology provider for its NASA approved pilot program for growing fresh crops in space. USU will explore water and nutrient delivery using nanobubble technology as a means of giving access to fresh, nutritious food to astronauts when on space expeditions.



The project uses Moleaer’s patented technology in its nanobubble generator, specifically designed for compact environments. Moleaer’s nanobubble technology has an 85 percent oxygen transfer rate, which improves water quality, root health and plant development.

Moleaer’s engineers are developing a new design for space. The new generator and the material of construction must be compatible with the microgravity condition of spaceflight and the limited volume for food production on the International Space Station.

Nick Dyner, CEO, Moleaer, said: “The opportunity to be part of NASA’s cutting edge research is a great privilege for our team and our technology. We’re excited to collaborate with Dr. Bruce Bugbee and the team at USU to advance the applications for nanobubble technology and for improving our ability to cultivate crops in any environment.”

Bruce Bugbee, Utah State University, said: “Irrigation in microgravity is complex. Without gravity, water doesn’t drain from plant pots, and this results in plants being overwatered. Moleaer’s nanobubble technology directly oxygenates the root zone, which could be a game-changer for overcoming our irrigation challenges in space.”

This pilot program is part of a collaborative agreement between the Space Life and Physical Science Division and the Advanced Exploration Systems Division of NASA. USU was one of five projects that were selected by NASA to explore new systems to provide astronauts nutrition through freshly grown crops.

Preliminary results from this investigative research project will be released later this year.

###

About Moleaer

Moleaer TM is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock the full potential of nanobubbles to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles can solve complex industrial challenges in agriculture, horticulture, wastewater, aquatic management, and resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed nanobubble generators at more than 350 customer sites worldwide since 2016. To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

About nanobubbles

Nanobubbles are invisible to the naked eye, 2500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Nanobubbles remain suspended in water for long periods of time, acting like a battery that delivers oxygen continuously to the entire body of water. As oxygen is consumed, the nanobubbles diffuse more oxygen into solution, sustaining the level of dissolved oxygen. Moleaer provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of over 85 percent per foot of water ( Michael Stenstrom , UCLA, 2017).