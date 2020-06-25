SURREY, British Columbia, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global (OTCQB: DSGT) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Imperium Motor Company, are pleased to announce that it will open its Electric Vehicle “Experience Center” later this summer. The Center has been moved approximately 12 miles south from Vacaville to its new location on Central Way in the popular Cordelia Junction in Fairfield, CA. This move will offer a better location for distributors and customers alike. In order to handle the strong current and future demand of the Jonway line of Electric Vehicles, Imperium Motors upgraded to a much newer facility that is nearly 70% larger. The modern showroom, attractive grounds and gated display area offer more room for Imperium’s expected future growth. The Cordelia Junction location is one of the most highly trafficked areas between the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento. It also can be easily viewed from Interstate 80, from which the previous location in Vacaville could not.



The new electric vehicles will offer a more attractive cost alternative to what now exists in the US, with emphasis on great design, performance, and functionality. The Center will still be located between two of the largest EV markets in California which accounts for over 50 % of all EV sales in the United States.

“We are excited this property became available. Our marquee signage will be viewable from the freeway and is much improved over our previous location. While the global pandemic slowed us slightly, we have made major progress behind the scenes and are ready to emerge as a leader in the industry. We have received our business license, the signage has been ordered, and vehicles are being produced. The quality, cost and efficiency of our vehicles is starting to create a buzz in the electric vehicle industry. By early fall, we expect there to be significant growth in our affordable electric vehicle sales,” commented Rick Curtis, President, Imperium Motor Company.

