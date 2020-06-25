BURLINGTON, Mass., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has partnered with e.solutions GmbH, a joint venture between Audi Electronics Venture GmbH and Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, to develop game-changing innovations for the automotive cockpit of the future.



Cerence and e.solutions have partnered for more than 10 years, bringing key innovations to more than nine million vehicles from Volkswagen AG’s brands, including Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, Bentley and more. Today, Cerence’s speech recognition technology is the key communication point for access to e.solutions’ digital assistants in the car, and the companies continue to collaborate on further innovations and integrations.

“The role of ‘infotainment’ in the car is expanding, going beyond core communication and entertainment functions to serve as a true assistant in the cockpit,” said Uwe Reder, Managing Director, e.solutions. “We are proud to partner with Cerence to leverage their industry-leading voice technology within our software stack to deliver an amazing experience to automakers and their customers.”

“As drivers look for a smartphone-like experience on the road, the car of the future is increasingly defined by the user experience behind the wheel,” said Stefan Ortmanns, EVP and General Manager, Core Products at Cerence. “Together with e.solutions, we’re accelerating innovation that will advance the in-car experience and give automakers a competitive edge.”

