STAMFORD, Conn., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a new ISG Smartalks™ podcast series exploring the applications and benefits of blockchain across industries.

The ISG Smartalks Blockchain Now™ series will feature a total of six episodes hosted by Alex Manders, director and ISG Blockchain Now lead, exploring use cases of enterprises that have achieved concrete, measurable benefits from their blockchain technology implementations. The series joins the ISG Smartalks Imagine Your Future podcast, which has produced 15 episodes to date, offering technology and sourcing insights from the thought leaders at ISG and their guests, as well as the ISG Digital Dish Podcasts, which bring together thought leaders and industry pace setters to spotlight women’s voices and experiences in technology.

“For many businesses, blockchain is still a bit of an enigma,” Manders said. “In the ISG Blockchain Now podcast series, we’ve set out to answer the questions many enterprises have about how, when and where the technology brings value. Our six episodes will explore the benefits leading global enterprises are seeing, and how they might leverage their tools for even bigger returns.”

The application of blockchain technology in the pharmaceutical supply chain is explored in ISG Blockchain Now Podcast Episode 1: Blockchain in the Pharmaceutical Industry Supply Chain. Manders and ISG senior consultants Cole Flashenberg and Jason Stading talk to Muffie Fulton, senior director of pharmaceutical solutions at Chronicled, about how the MediLedger project is helping to solve pharmaceutical industry challenges, and how recent legislation is affecting the pharmaceutical supply chain.

ISG Blockchain Now™ Podcast Episode 2: Blockchain in the Healthcare Industry focuses on the application of blockchain technology in the healthcare industry, with guest John Bass, a principal voice in the development of the global blockchain healthcare market and founder and CEO of Hashed Health, a leading platform for blockchain innovation in healthcare.

Kaylei Perry, food safety quality assurance (FSQA) supply chain systems specialist at Dole, the largest producer of fresh fruit and vegetables in the world, joins ISG Blockchain Now™ Podcast Episode 3: Blockchain in the Food Supply Chain, to describe her work with blockchain, and the technology’s far-reaching impact on safety, sales and business operations across the entire food industry. Perry is responsible for implementing blockchain to improve transparency and traceability of food items from the supplier to the customer across Dole’s vegetable division.

“Blockchain is quickly proving it has the potential to increase operating margins, enable new revenue streams and underpin the next evolution of business,” Manders said. “By speaking with leaders from a variety of industries, we aim to help our listeners understand how they can introduce this new way to record and validate information in a way that will drive the greatest value in their own businesses.”

Future episodes will feature telecommunications company Sprint and pharmaceutical and life sciences company Bayer discussing blockchain applications in their industries.

All ISG Smartalks podcasts are available on the ISG website, Apple Podcasts, Player FM, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, RadioPublic, TuneIn and YouTube.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com