GLOBAL GRAPHICS: RESULT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Cambridge (UK) 25 June 2020: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces the result of its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”).

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed without amendment.

Details of the resolutions passed are available in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at http://www.globalgraphics.com/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting .

Board of directors

Effective from the AGM on 25 June 2020, the board of directors is:

Guido Van der Schueren, Chairman

Michael Rottenborn, Chief Executive Officer

Graeme Huttley, Chief Financial Officer

Clare Findlay, non-executive director

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software ; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet ; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron .

