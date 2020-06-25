NASSAU, Bahamas, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Leading banking and finance magazine Global Banking & Finance Review has recognized Deltec Bank & Trust, flagship company of Deltec International Group, as the best private bank in the Caribbean. The award was given as part of the Global Banking & Finance Awards® – 2020 in recognition of Deltec Bank & Trust’s leadership, innovation, and continued commitment and dedication to providing customers with world-class private banking services.

“For more than half a century, Deltec Bank & Trust has been providing integrated services to individuals and corporations, offering private banking services to high-net-worth clients. Deltec Bank & Trust provides highly specialized international banking, investment management, wealth planning and financial concierge services.

“Deltec Bank & Trust has been chosen in this category this year because of the company's continued outstanding achievements in many areas of the private banking sector and its commitment to providing clients with the advice and services they need to achieve their financial objectives,” said Wanda Rich, editor of Global Banking & Finance Review. “We look forward to seeing more from them in the years to come.”

The Global Banking & Finance Awards honor companies that stand out in particular areas of expertise within the banking and finance industry. Deltec Bank & Trust was awarded Best Private Bank Caribbean 2020 due to the company's outstanding performance and achievements as well as its exceptional scores in the following categories:

Strong client relations with personal and client-focused services.

Highly personalized and innovative products and services.

Continued commitment to providing clients with the best possible financial solutions.

“I believe that the recognition we’ve received from Global Banking & Finance Review is a testament to the positioning we’ve taken to increase efficiency, automation and innovation in order to better serve our clients and provide a world-class experience,” said Odetta Morton, CEO of Deltec Bank & Trust.

“Over the past year, we have been well served by our commitment to and investments in technology to transform the way we work -- rapidly responding to challenges, finding opportunities and quickly scaling effective solutions for our clients,” Morton continued.

Earlier this year, Morton discussed the bank’s plan to fuse modern technology with corporate agility in order to compete globally in the changing financial services world. This approach has already garnered international attention as the bank continues to modernize and to enhance the overall experience for its clients.

About Deltec International Group

Deltec International Group is a diversified independent financial services group that provides, through its member companies, a range of private banking and fiduciary expertise, fund administration, investment management, digital asset financial services, insurance solutions, and corporate and merchant banking capabilities. Deltec Bank & Trust is the flagship company of Deltec International Group, serving the unique needs of global private, corporate and institutional clientele. For further information, please visit www.DeltecBank.com .

About the Global Banking & Finance Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Awards® honor institutions that stand out in their particular areas of expertise in the finance industry. The awards recognize achievement, challenge, progress and inspirational change in finance globally. Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading online and print magazine, which has evolved from the growing need to have a more balanced view for informative and independent news for the global banking and finance industry. This is reflected in the quality and in-depth, clear and concise insight provided by its experienced contributors. Global Banking & Finance Review publishes objective and respected editorial contributions from all major sectors, such as banking, technology, FOREX trading, asset management, corporate governance, Islamic finance, project finance, mergers and acquisitions, tax and accounting and inward investment -- all under one global umbrella. For further information, please visit www.GlobalBankingandFinance.com .

