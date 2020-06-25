Millicom Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Luxembourg, June 25, 2020 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM). The AGM approved all of the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and Millicom’s Nomination Committee.

The AGM approved the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2019, and approved that the profit of USD 708,920,835 shall be allocated to the profit or loss brought forward account of Millicom.

The AGM re-elected Mr. Odilon Almeida, Mr. Tomas Eliasson, Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg, Ms. Mercedes Johnson, Mr. Lars-Åke Norling, Mr. José Antonio Ríos García and Mr. James Thompson as Non-Executive Directors, and elected Mr. Mauricio Ramos as a new Executive Director of Millicom, for a term starting on the day of the AGM and ending on the next annual general meeting to take place in 2021 (the “2021 AGM”). Mr. José Antonio Rios García was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

All of the current and former Directors of Millicom who served at any point in time during the financial year ended December 31, 2019, were formally discharged by the AGM for the performance of their mandates.

The AGM also approved the re-election of Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg as the external auditor of Millicom for a term ending on the day of the 2021 AGM.

All resolutions proposed to Millicom’s AGM as set out in the convening notice published by way of a press release on May 12, 2020, were duly passed, including: (i) the remuneration to the Board and external auditor; (ii) the instruction to the Nomination Committee; (iii) the share repurchase plan; (iv) the guidelines and policy for senior management remuneration; and (v) the share-based incentive plans for Millicom employees. Further details can be found in the convening notice for the AGM.

Biographical details of the new Executive Director are as follows:

Mauricio Ramos has been the CEO of Millicom since April 2015. Before joining Millicom, he was President of Liberty Global’s Latin American division, a position he held from 2006 until February 2015. During his career at Liberty Global, Mauricio held several leadership roles, including positions as Chairman and CEO of VTR in Chile and President of Liberty Puerto Rico. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Charter Communications (US), and formerly served as Chairman of TEPAL, the Latin American Association of Cable Broadband Operators, and the Board of Directors of the GSMA. He received a degree in Economics, a degree in Law, and a postgraduate degree in Financial Law from Universidad de Los Andes in Bogota.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1-786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment