Centennial, CO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liteye Systems, Inc., announced its proactive strategy regarding supply chain, processes and procedures during the COVID-19 Pandemic has resulted in a stronger and healthier company overall. As a supplier to the U.S. DoD, Liteye was deemed part of the critical infrastructure required to maintain operations during the pandemic.

Liteye is a world leader in Critical Infrastructure Defense solutions which include Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), ruggedized thermal cameras and helmet mounted displays with over $100M in US Government contracts and Counter UAS solutions deployed worldwide.

“Upon realizing how disruptive COVID would be to the global markets, we immediately engaged our supply base and leaned forward to secure critical components. These early actions strengthened our relationships, decreased lead times, provided much needed cashflow to our supply chain and enabled us to have the hot production line we enjoy today.” said Jamie Rhone, Chief of Procurement for Liteye Systems Inc.

Liteye made the decision to launch a plan of combining good leadership and healthy business practices to position Liteye better for the post COVID-19 recovery without Government assistance. The leadership team quickly implemented a strategy to make necessary adaptations as the COVID-19 Pandemic was identified.

In the middle of one of many production runs for the combat proven, Liteye Anti-UAS Defense System (AUDS), both production and supply chain teams quickly modified practices to ensure the health and well-being of essential workers. The company modified distribution and building access, to ensure the production team was properly isolated and protected. In response to COVID related travel restrictions, Liteye created a robust, web-based, Service Portal for operational users and Field Service Reps to ensure they remain fully mission capable. Leadership worked closely with the supply chain to ensure spares are on-hand for customer missions.

“We have been very successful so far with our protection practices and blessed so far not to have any COVID related illnesses. We value our employees, our partners, and our customers immensely. We continue to deliver the world’s best Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions and through the strong efforts of Liteye and our Partners, we continue to have systems available to prospective customers this year.” Said Kenneth Geyer CEO & Co-Founder of Liteye Systems.

Liteye has delivered essential equipment to the US Government for over 20 years and has sustained growth with the Anti-UAS Defense System (AUDS) as a Combat Proven product with over 1000 defeats against enemy drones flown by ISIS, Taliban and others. Liteye’s products continue to be a game-changing force to protect airfields, government installations and critical infrastructure across the US Government.

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, convert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats.

