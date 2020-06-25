SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (“IntelGenx” or the “Corporation”) today announced that the holders (“Debentureholders”) of its 8.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020, originally issued on July 12, 2017 and August 8, 2017 (the “Debentures”), have approved the proposed amendments to the Debentures at the convened meeting of debentureholders held today. As a result, the maturity date of the CDN$7,577,000 principal amount Debentures will be extended from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2022 and the conversion price will be reduced from CDN$1.35 to CDN$0.50. The changes are expected to be effective as of June 30, 2020.



As a result of the extension of the maturity date of the Debentures, the previously announced intention to repay the principal on the Debentures in common Shares on June 30, 2020 is no longer required and will not occur.

Listing and Trading Information

The Debentures are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) under the symbol “IGX.DB”. They will continue to be listed under the symbol “IGX.DB” following the amendments. The Debentures will not trade or be quoted on an accrued interest basis (i.e. they will trade and be quoted on an interest flat basis). All bids, offers and trades in the Debentures must reflect both the capital portion of the Debentures and all accrued interest. The Exchange will not report accrued interest in regard to any trade in the Debentures made through the facilities of the Exchange. The Debentures, which were issued in the minimum principal amount of $1,000 each, will be quoted based on $1,000 principal amounts with all trades being made in multiples of $1,000 principal amounts (excluding any amount for interest). For example, an order to buy $5,000 principal amount will be given as an order to buy 5,000. An order to sell $20,000 principal amount will be shown as an order to sell 20,000. An order for 1,500, for example, is not acceptable since all trades must be made in multiples of $1,000. The minimum trading unit of Debentures is $1,000 principal amount and a board lot of Debentures is $1,000 principal amount.

Contact:

Ingrid Zerbe Corporate Secretary IntelGenx Corp. (514) 331-7440 ext. 202

ingrid@intelgenx.com