VONORE, Tenn., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) today announced that Jan Morton, Vice President of Supply Chain, will be recognized as one of 25 Women Making Waves in 2020 by Boating Industry magazine in its upcoming June/July issue. The program, now in its third year, recognizes women in the recreational boating industry who are making contributions to its success and propelling growth, as well as leading their own organizations and peers into the future.



“Jan is a standout in the recreational boating industry and her dedication to the field is extraordinary,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO and Chairman of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “As a seasoned leader and mentor, she brings more than three decades of experience and demonstrates the impact one individual can have on an industry. All of us at MasterCraft would like to honor this outstanding achievement and her contributions in encouraging other women to expand their capabilities, confidence and horizons in boating.”

Morton joined MasterCraft in 2018 and has more than 35 years of recreational marine experience, taking on operational and supply chain roles with increasing responsibility throughout her career. She is well respected in the marine industry and serves on the Planning Committee for the highly regarded International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference, IBEX, the largest North American trade event for the recreational marine industry. In 2017, she was the recipient of the STEP Ahead award, a prestigious award recognizing women in manufacturing who exemplify leadership within their companies. Morton holds a lifetime Certified Purchasing Manager accreditation through the Institute for Supply Management and received her B.S. in Organizational Management from Tusculum College, Greenville, Tenn.

Said Morton, “I’d like to thank Boating Industry for this recognition and congratulate my fellow women honorees – leaders across the entire recreational boating industry. As a group, we continuously strive to better our respective organizations and the industry as a whole.”

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com and www.AviaraBoats.com .

