New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FRP Panel Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915370/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global FRP panel market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, trucks and trailers, recreational vehicles and others industries. The FRP panel market is forecast to reach $1.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are the increasing residential and commercial construction activities and rising demand for durable, corrosion resistant, lightweight products in the construction and truck and trailer industries.

.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing use of FR resin in FRP panel manufacturing and rising popularity of carbon composites in the recreational vehicle and truck and trailer markets. Crane Composites, Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Group, US Liner Company, Kalwall Corporation, Fibrosan, Panolam Industries, and Strongwell Corporation are the major manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global FRP panel market by end use industry, end use industry, fiber type, resin type, resin group, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [million pounds and $ million shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Building and Construction

• Trucks and Trailers

• Recreational Vehicles

• Others



By Fiber Type [million pounds and $ million shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Glass Composites

• Carbon Composites



By Resin Type [million pounds and $ million shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Polyester Based Composites

• Epoxy Based Composites

• PP Based Composites and Others



By Resin Group [million pounds and $ million shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Thermoset Composites

• Thermoplastic Composites



By Region [million pounds and $ million shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Others

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Others

• Rest of the World

• Middle East

• Africa

• South America

In this market, polyester, epoxy, and polypropylene are the major resin used to manufacture FRP panels for various end use industries. The analyst forecasts that polyester based composites will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its low cost and mostly used in applications, such as side wall panels, roof, and floors.



Within the FRP panel market, building and construction will remain the largest end use industry due to growing demand for FRP wall panels, FRP roof panels, and FRP floor panels in residential and commercial construction. The recreational vehicle market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for FRP panels which are lightweight, high performance, and low maintenance than other traditional materials.



North America will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing residential and commercial construction industry and increasing production of recreational vehicles and trucks & trailers.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing use of FR resin in FRP panel manufacturing and rising popularity of carbon composites in the recreational vehicle and truck and trailer markets.



Some of the major FRP panel manufacturers profiled in this report include Crane Composites, Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Group, US Liner Company, Kalwall Corporation, Fibrosan, Panolam Industries, and Strongwell Corporation.



Features of the Global FRP Panel Market



• Market Size Estimates: FRP panel market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: FRP panel market size by various segments, such as end use industry, reinforcement, end use industry, fiber type , resin type, resin group, and regions in terms of value and volume .

• Regional Analysis: FRP panel market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, reinforcement, matrix type, resin group, and regions for the FRP panel market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the FRP panel market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global FRP panel market end use industries (building and construction, truck and trailer, recreational vehicles and others), reinforcement (glass composites and carbon composites), matrix type (polyester composites, epoxy composites and PP composites and others), resin group (thermoset composites and thermoplastic composites), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the FRP panel market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the FRP panel market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this FRP panel market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the FRP panel market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the FRP panel market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the FRP panel market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the FRP panel market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the FRP panel market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915370/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001