Mount Vernon, New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital, the award-winning manufacturer of professional AV and control systems introduces the new KD-XUSB2 USB 2.0 transmitter and receiver extender kit optimized for use with high bandwidth USB 1.1 - 2.0 devices. This dependable new extender is slated for release in the second quarter of 2020.

Installation of the KD-XUSB2 is fast and straightforward providing ease of integration in conference rooms, classrooms, business offices, and connected homes. No USB driver software is necessary, making it immediately compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux machines. The compact size and built-in L bracket chassis design make mounting ideal at tables, desks, or walls.

Supporting low, full, and high data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps, the KD-XUSB2 enables host laptops, computers, smart TVs, and appliances to connect with devices such as web cams, keyboard and mouse, hard drives, printers and scanners, USB microphones, touchscreen displays, conferencing DSPs, and more. The transmitter features one USB-B connection and the receiver has two USB-A ports which may also connect to a USB hub for up to 15 supported devices.

The extender kit is backward compatible supporting USB versions 1.1 through 2.0 with USB signal extension up to 50m (164ft) via single CAT5e/6 cable. Only the transmitter needs a power connection using Power over CAT (PoC) with which the receiver is powered by the transmitter. Additionally, with USB device-powering the receiver unit may provide 5V 500mA power to a connected device.

“Since the release of our highly focused presentation solutions product category, our System Design Engineers have been searching for a reliable method of extending signals from our KD-CAMUSB professional USB camera when the USB cabling requirement exceeded the 5-meter distance limitation of USB 2.0. We researched through the vast array of USB extenders on the market only to grow frustrated by such discrepancies in performance and cost. Our engineers have developed the KD-XUSB2 to be a reliable and user-friendly professional USB 2.0 extender offered at a competitive price point,” said Jonathon Ferry, National Training Manager for Key Digital.

The KD-XUSB2 further compliments Key Digital’s comprehensive line of Presentation Solution Products.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

