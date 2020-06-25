AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the cloud-native enterprise data catalog company, today released new data lineage capabilities that deliver a fully automated and comprehensive view of data relationships and how it flows through an organization. Powered through a partnership with MANTA, users can more easily analyze and understand how data and information connect - including business and technical lineage of tables, columns, views, queries, transforms, additions, edits, and more. This granularity provides transparency and confidence in an organization’s data flow and consumption, ultimately improving impact and root-cause analysis, troubleshooting, and forecasting efforts.



“People need to understand and trust the data powering their reporting and analytics. But assigning context to it, validating the origin and stewardship of data and analysis, and collaborating with other data users is challenging,” said Jon Loyens, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at data.world. “Adding technical lineage capabilities to our catalog allows users to get incredibly granular detail about data relationships, so they can feel more confident about how, when, and where they should be applying the data.”

The enhanced automated lineage capabilities allow users to quickly gather metadata and draw a complete map of all data dependencies, providing them with critical knowledge about the complete journey of their data assets and their connections. These patterns help data users assign context to their data and make sure that it’s used as intended.

“We believe this partnership will improve customer confidence in their data by providing in-depth visibility into all their data flows and connections," said Tomas Kratky, CEO of MANTA. “Automation, accuracy, and semantics from data quality through analytics to applied machine learning, let a variety of users fully comprehend and trust the data they are working with, boosting their productivity.”

Technical and high-level lineage is available today to all data.world Premier Edition customers. Click here for pricing details . To learn more, register for today’s webinar being held at Noon ET, “How to use lineage to solve complex data management problems.”

About data.world

data.world makes it easy for everyone—not just the "data people"—to get clear, accurate, fast answers to any business question. Our cloud-native data catalog maps your siloed, distributed data to familiar and consistent business concepts, creating a unified body of knowledge anyone can find, understand, and use. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community. Visit data.world for more information and expert guidance.

Media Contact

Ian Greenleigh, Director of Marketing

Email: ian.greenleigh@data.world