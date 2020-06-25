Horsens, June 25, 2020

Company Announcement No. 7/2019–2020:

The general meeting held June 25, 2020 adopted the report on the company's activities in the past financial year.

The annual report 2019/2020 was approved by the general meeting.

The general meeting adopted the proposal from the board of directors to transfer the loss for the financial year to retained earnings.

Niels Jacobsen, Alan Nissen, Lars Cordt, Christian Frigast, Søren K. Vilby, Manfred Wolf and Marc de Jong was re-elected to the Board of directors.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were granted discharge.

EY (Ernst & Young Statsautoriseret Revisionsselskab) was re-elected as the Company’s auditors for the financial year 2020/2021.

On behalf of the Chairman Niels Jacobsen.

Mikkel Krogslund Andersen, CEO

Jakob Backs, CFO