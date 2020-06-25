SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Dr. Deepti Jaggi to its Board of Directors. Deepti joined Tech CU’s board in January 2020 and is a member of its compensation committee.



An expert at transforming businesses through technology and advanced analytics, Deepti’s experience includes serving as President and Chief Marketing Officer of Clinakos Inc., a Silicon Valley company at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence and digital technologies to healthcare and life sciences. Deepti helped transform Clinakos from an up and coming startup to a successful, revenue generating company. She has also served as an advisor to multiple venture capital and private equity firms including as a consultant to TPG Capital. Her prior work experience includes more than a decade of increasing responsibilities at Johnson & Johnson, Genentech, Kaiser Permanente and Oracle Corporation through which she worked at National Institutes of Health.

“We are excited that Deepti is on our board,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “Her experience transforming businesses through the strategic implementation of technology and advanced analytics is extremely valuable as Tech CU looks to grow and evolve in the future.”

“I have long admired Tech CU’s commitment to its members and innovative banking. Institutions like Tech CU are key to helping grow and sustain our economy in these uncertain times. I am honored to be a part of the Tech CU board and look forward to contributing to its mission of delivering an extraordinary member experience that WOWs, educates and empowers its members to succeed financially,” said Deepti.

In addition to serving on the Tech CU Board, Deepti is also the Co-Chair of Stanford Women on Boards, where she has been serving as an advisory board member for the last seven years. In the past, she has also served on the boards of both nonprofit and private companies.

Deepti has a Pharm. D from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Tech CU

Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) has assets in excess of $3 billion, making it one of the 20 largest credit unions in California. It serves more than 125,000 members living and working throughout the counties of Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU invests its resources to deliver lower rates, outstanding service and member benefits. Founded in 1960 by the innovative employees of Fairchild Semiconductor, today Tech CU continues to leverage technology to provide convenient and easy-to-use financial products for all stages of their members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. In 2019, Tech CU was named the best-performing credit union in CA, and third best-performing credit union in the U.S. for the second year in a row, among the 552 credit unions with assets over $500 million evaluated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. To learn more, please visit: www.techcu.com .

