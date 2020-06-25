PORTLAND, Maine, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pets In Need Project," a relief mission sponsored by ElleVet Sciences, is designed to provide much-needed veterinary care, food and supplies, free of charge, to the pets of vulnerable communities impacted by COVID-19. The mobile relief effort is traveling to Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Stockton, Modesto and other parts of California to help the animals in need of services and supplies through mid-July with the goal of treating more than 1,000 furry friends.



"Pets In Need Project" celebrity supporters include animal lovers Sarah Paulson, Jane Lynch, Georgia May Jagger, Judy Greer, Amanda Schull, Mark Steines, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara; Rich Eisen along with dog influencers such as Norbert the Dog, Glee the Golden Retriever and Louie the Golden Retriever.

ElleVet Sciences' CEO and co-founder Christian Kjaer and co-founder Amanda Howland have dedicated their lives to improving the lives of all pets. As they travel throughout California in the 'ElleVan,' a 38' Recreational Vehicle, they are collaborating with city officials and municipalities to host a rotating team of compassionate and professional local veterinarians to provide care throughout these turbulent times. Community-focused sponsors are donating supplies, samples and assistance to the project. Services include, but not limited to vaccines, flea and tick preventatives, deworming, and general checkups.

"This is truly a mission of the heart," says Kjaer. "One of the original goals, since the founding of ElleVet, was to create a charitable branch of the company dedicated to giving back and helping animals in need. Understanding the devastating effect of COVID-19, we decided now is the time to launch the 'Pets In Need Project' and make an immediate impact within the homeless pet population."

Howland and Kjaer developed the project in response to COVID-19, knowing the homeless had even fewer resources than usual, and their pets were in a very vulnerable position. Additional project partners include the Victor Medical Company and Annamaet Petfoods.

"I couldn’t be prouder of our efforts here in California,” says Howland. "We have reached over 200 pets already and feel connected to the communities we have visited. We are making a real difference in the lives of so many pets and people and look forward to expanding the Pets in Need Project as a permanent giving back part of ElleVet."

Kjaer and Howland selected California to host the pilot program for the "Pets In Need Project" due to the overwhelming amount of homeless pet owners and street pets. Additionally, the ElleVet project is developing upcoming 'Ellevan' mobile relief efforts in other cities throughout the United States. Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are available.

To see the "Pets In Need Project" efforts in action visit https://www.ellevetsciences.com/PetsInNeed or follow @Ellevetsciences on http://www.facebook.com/ellevetsciences and http://www.instagram.com/ellevetsciences . #ellevan #petsinneedproject

ABOUT ELLEVET SCIENCES: ElleVet Sciences is a science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company, and the first company to conduct clinical trials using their cannabinoid and terpene oil blend. ElleVet was founded by Christian Kjaer and Amanda Howland in 2016, and the entire ElleVet team combines science, veterinary backgrounds with a dedication to animals through research and innovation. For more information please visit https://www.ellevetsciences.com

CONTACT:

Hope Diamond

Hope@HopeDiamondPR.com

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e46afd34-0dd6-471c-b61e-2896f0cdbc76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0bd574b-f717-4441-928d-499a4f83d9a5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10c78a6f-acfc-4afa-a069-7b2883841668