The future of the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the oil and gas, water and wastewater, and mining & other applications. The North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing old pipeline replacement, growing oil and gas industry, and new pipeline construction activities.



Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for high temperature and pressure RTP pipes and increasing usage of RTP pipes in wastewater applications.



The study includes trends and forecast for the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market by end use, reinforcement type, diameter, pressure rating, product type, and country as follows:



By End Use [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Meters) for 2014 – 2025]:

• Oil and Gas

• Onshore

• Offshore

• Water and Wastewater

• Mining and Others



By Reinforcement Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Meters) for 2014 – 2025]:

• Glass Fiber Epoxy Laminate-Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

• Dry Glass Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

• Steel-Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

• Aramid Tape-Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes



By Diameter [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Meters) for 2014 – 2025]:

• Small Diameter Pipes

• Large Diameter Pipes



By Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Meters) for 2014 – 2025]:

• Low Pressure Pipes

• High Pressure Pipes



By Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Meters) for 2014 – 2025]:

• Metallic Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

• Non-Metallic Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes



By Country [Value ($ Million) for 2014 – 2025]:

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

Some of the RTP pipe companies profiled in this report include Baker Hughes, NOV, TechnipFMC, Shawcor, Wienerberger, Future Pipe, FlexSteel, and Magma.



The analyst forecasts that glass fiber epoxy laminate reinforced RTP will remain the largest reinforcement type segment over the forecast period due to their cost advantages and high performance in extreme conditions of high pressure and high temperature.



Within this market, oil and gas will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to increasing old pipeline replacement with reinforced thermoplastic pipes.



Features of the North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market



• Market Size Estimates: North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Meters) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market size by various segments, such as application, reinforcement type,diameter, pressure rating, and product type in terms of value and volume.

• Country Analysis: North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market breakdown by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, reinforcement type, diameter, pressure rating, and product type for the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market by end use (oil & gas, water & wastewater, and mining & others), reinforcement type (glass fiber epoxy laminate RTP, dry glass fiber RTP, steel RTP, and aramid tape RTP), diameter (small diameter pipes and large diameter pipes), pressure rating (low pressure pipes and high pressure pipes), and product type (metallic and non-metallic reinforced thermoplastic pipes)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which country will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this reinforced thermoplastic pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in this reinforced thermoplastic pipe market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in this reinforced thermoplastic pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this reinforced thermoplastic pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this reinforced thermoplastic pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market?

