New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Short Fiber Thermoplastics Suppliers" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915366/?utm_source=GNW



Over the last five years, suppliers have focused on new product developments. Development of high temperature resistance PA6 compounds to replace PA46 and PA12, PA 6 compounds to replace PA 66, increasing focus on PP compounds, and increasing use of recycled carbon fiber in SFT.



The companies producing short fiber thermoplastics are exploring market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst has examined the global short fiber thermoplastics market and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Short Fiber Thermoplastics Suppliers.” This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities.



This report has examined and profiled the world’s leading short fiber thermoplastics producers. The analyst created profiles of each competitor based on the following criteria:

• Company overview

• Company Description

• Corporation Statistics

• Short Fiber Thermoplastics business overview

• Short Fiber Thermoplastics Business Segments

• Key Differentiators and Strengths

• Key Short Fiber Thermoplastics Competitors

• Products and product positioning

• Short Fiber Thermoplastics Product Line Overview

• Product Positioning in Market Segments

• Markets and market positioning

• Market Positioning in the Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics business

• Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

• Revenue Breakdown by Region

• Production

• Global Manufacturing Operations

• Innovation and market leadership

• Marketing, sales and organizational capabilities

• Marketing and Sales

• Management Commitment and Track Record

• Strategic Initiatives

The resulting research report represents the most comprehensive strategic and tactical assessment of the short fiber thermoplastics producers and competitive landscape available. In terms of the total revenue generated by leading short fiber thermoplastics producers, BASF ranks number one, followed by DuPont, SABIC, Solvay, DSM, Lanxess, LyondellBasell, Celanese, and Washington Penn Plastic all of which are included in the report.



The detailed analysis of each company offers a critical view into key strategic areas, including:

1.

Short Fiber Thermoplastics producer target markets

2.

Key differentiators, strengths, competitors, and other insights



Designed for the composite industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of short fiber thermoplastics, “Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Short Fiber Thermoplastics Suppliers” is the industry’s comprehensive examination of the short fiber thermoplastics producers’ competitive landscape.

This unique report will provide you with valuable information, insights, and tools needed to identify new growth opportunities and operate your business successfully in this market. This report will save hundreds of hours of your own personal research time and will significantly benefit you in expanding your business in this market. In today’s stringent economy, you need every advantage that you can find.

In this newest competitive research study on the world’s leading SFT producers “Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Short Fiber Thermoplastics Suppliers” we thoroughly profile the top nine companies with detailed competitive assessments.



The detailed analysis of each company offers a critical view into key strategic areas, including:

• SFT producer’s target markets

• Key differentiators and strengths

• Product line overview, positioning, and mapping

• Market position in global SFT business

• Revenue breakdown by market segment and region

• Global manufacturing operations

• Current production capacities

• Innovation and market leadership

• Marketing, sales, and organizational capabilities

• Management commitment and track record

• Financial strength



Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, the analyst also provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders and challengers in the short fiber thermoplastics market and rates each short fiber thermoplastics producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

1. Alignment with market opportunity

2. Ability to gain market share



Ability to gain market share was analyzed using following parameters:

• Product portfolio

• Financial strength

• Asset position

• Execution skill

• Customer experience



Alignment with market opportunity was analyzed using following parameters:

• Target growth markets

• New product development

• Corporate and functional strategy

• Presence within the industry

In addition to the Leadership Quadrant, this comprehensive research report also offers for consumers of SFT as well as the investment community content-rich comparative analyses detailing which producers have the production capacity, service capabilities and vision to deliver fully on its promises.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915366/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001