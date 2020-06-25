Pune, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air filters market size is likely to gain impetus from the increasing industrialization and urbanization, followed by the rising levels of air pollution worldwide. Air filters form a key component of the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems that help to remove minute dust particles from harming the internal combustion engines. Fortune Business Insights™ foresees the market to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% and reach USD 20.63 billion by the end of 2027 from a value of USD 12.10 billion earned in 2019 in their recently published report titled, “Air Filters Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cartridge Filters, Dust Collectors, HEPA Filters, Baghouse Filters, and Others), By End-user (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”





The Report Answers the Following Queries:

What is the nature of the market?

How will the two-step approach recommended by ASHRAE help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19?

What are the key industry developments in the market?

Which strategies are adopted by vendors to gain momentum in the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increase in Demand Across Automotive Industry to Propel Growth

With the growth of the automotive industry, there is a vast demand for air filter installation in all vehicles, ultimately influencing its demand. The growth is influenced by the trends such as, vehicle miles driven, vehicle park and the types of filters embedded in the vehicles. Apart from this, the demand for these filters is highly observed in the automotive industry, owing to their benefits for aftermarket services.

However, the initial cost of installation and maintenance at a timely interval of four to six months may retract people and industries from adopting air filters, thereby restricting growth. In addition to this, most of the end-users in the industrial and commercial sectors opt for using cheap filters to save on the annual expenditure on these filters. The inefficient mechanisms of cheap air filter equipment may ruin the entire system, ultimately increasing the maintenance cost and thereby causing hindrance to the overall market.

Nevertheless, the advent of nanofiber technology, biofiltration method, and other methods are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment-

Dust Collectors Segment Held Dominance with Their Ability to Manage Air Quality

Based on segmentation by type, the dust collectors segment held the largest air filtration market share on account of their ability to manage the quality of air. However, the HEPA filter segment earned a share of 24.5% and is likely to exhibit exponential growth in the coming years on account of their increasing demand across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.





Regional Analysis-

North America Earned Largest Share Owing to Increasing Demand from Automotive Industries

Based on geographical segmentation, North America earned a revenue of USD 4.09 billion in the year 2019 and emerged dominant. This is accountable to the growing demand from the automotive industries and the implementation of various restrictions imposed by the governments on controlling air pollution levels emitted from vehicles.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to showcase remarkable growth in the forecast period. This is due to the rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization in countries such as India, China, and others that led to the increasing levels of air pollution. Furthermore, the European market will also generate significant revenue in the forthcoming years on account of the imposition of stringent regulations on air pollution control, especially in Spain, Germany, and Italy.

Competitive Landscape-

Mann + Hummel Emerging Dominant with its Excellent Space Flexibility

Various players are emphasizing on expanding their portfolio into various geographies to gain a competitive edge in the market. They are investing heavily in the development and production of new technologies such as nanofiber technology and others to stand out in the competition. Among all, Mann + Hummel emerged dominant on account of the launch of a new two-stage air filter series called ENTARON HD. The excellent space flexibility of installation and compact size of this new product increased its popularity, thereby attracting more revenue than the other companies.

Key Industry Developments of the Market include:

October 2019 – A new monitoring system launched by Donaldson Company Inc. called Wireless Filter Minder system was integrated into the fleet management platform of Geotab. This system helps to check on the air filtration system of truck engines and maintain its filtration optimization.

January 2018 – China launched the world’s largest air filter standing at a height of 100 meters. It is currently under testing by the researchers at the Institute of Earth Environment.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of the manufacturers present in the global Air Filters Market. They are as follows:

Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Purafil, Inc. (U.S.)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Freudenberg & Co. Kg. (Germany)

Gutsche (Germany)

Camfil Group (Sweden)

Be Cummins, Inc. (U.S.)

Absolent Group (Sweden)

Mann+Hummel (Germany)

SPX Corporation (U.S.)

American Air Filter Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Other players





