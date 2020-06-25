Covina, CA, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global safety prefilled syringe market accounted for US$ 3.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 7.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9%.

The report "Global Safety Prefilled Syringe Market, By Type (Disposable Prefilled Syringes and Reusable Prefilled Syringes), By Barrel Type (Dual Chambered, Customized Prefilled Syringes, and Single Chambered), By Product Type (Plastic-based Prefilled Syringes and Glass-based Prefilled Syringe), By Application (Hormonal Disorders, Oncology, Auto-immune Diseases, Diabetes, Anemia, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

On October 2019, Gerresheimer launched a glass innovation and technology center in the U.S. Gerresheimer is boosting innovation in primary packaging glass products, pharmaceutical glass, technologies and digitized processes. In the future, highly qualified engineers at the recently opened “Gx Glass Innovation and Technology Center” will develop innovative solutions for the pharmaceutical sector that meet todays and future demand of the pharma industry.

On March 2019, Gerresheimer AG build a new plant in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia. As part of the company’s growth strategy, the company is expanding their European production network. They will build a new plant in Skopje to produce plastic systems for both the pharmaceutical industry and the medical technology sector as well as prefillable syringes.

Request Sample Copy of the Business Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4276

Analyst View:

Increasing prevalence of the various chronic diseases

Rising prevalence of the various chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hormonal diseases and others is the major factor boosting growth of the global safety prefilled syringe market. According to the data published by WHO, in 2016, 422 million people globally are suffering from diabetes. Further, rapidly growing occurrence of several diseases has increased the demand for the better treatment option and eventually supported the growth of the target market.In addition, rising government support, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing preference by individuals for vaccines has driven the growth of the global market.

Fast-paced development

Advancement in biopharmaceutical industry has led to progressive impact on the demand for safety prefilled syringes as they help to reduce the loss of potency while transferring biopharmaceuticals in different containers. Few biological drugs that are possibly packed in prefilled syringes include small, as well as large, molecules such as monoclonal antibodies and antibody drug conjugates.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Safety Prefilled Syringe Market”, By Type (Disposable Prefilled Syringes and Reusable Prefilled Syringes), By Barrel Type (Dual Chambered, Customized Prefilled Syringes, and Single Chambered), By Product Type (Plastic-based Prefilled Syringes and Glass-based Prefilled Syringe), By Application (Hormonal Disorders, Oncology, Auto-immune Diseases, Diabetes, Anemia, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Ask Discount on the Current Pricing @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4276

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global safety prefilled syringe market accounted for US$ 3.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 7.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, barrel type, product type, application, and region.

By type, the disposable segment dominates the global market in 2019 and is projected to maintain dominant in the coming years due to its wide applications.

By barrel type, the global market is classified into dual chambered, customized prefilled syringes, and single chambered.

By product type, glass-based prefilled syringe led the market in 2019. However, plastic segment is projected to lead segment and dominate with a larger revenue share in the coming years.

By application, diabetes witnesses the highest market share in 2019. Need for effective and safer insulin delivery devices owing to increasing prevalence of the disease are the factors augmenting the segment development.

By region, Europe is presently leading the global market due to increasing demand for prefilled syringes in the region. Additionally, strong presence of major market players such as Schott Group, Gerresheimer AG, and Owen Mumford Ltd. is also likely to help propel the region’s growth.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Safety-Prefilled-Syringe-Market-4276

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global safety prefilled syringe market includes Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Catalent, Inc., Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited, Nipro Corporation, Medpro, Inc., and Stevanato Group SpA.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

COVID-19 impact on the market, detailed analysis on economic, health and financial structure.

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Browse Related Reports:

To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com