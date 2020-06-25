Covina, CA, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global safety prefilled syringe market accounted for US$ 3.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 7.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9%.
The report "Global Safety Prefilled Syringe Market, By Type (Disposable Prefilled Syringes and Reusable Prefilled Syringes), By Barrel Type (Dual Chambered, Customized Prefilled Syringes, and Single Chambered), By Product Type (Plastic-based Prefilled Syringes and Glass-based Prefilled Syringe), By Application (Hormonal Disorders, Oncology, Auto-immune Diseases, Diabetes, Anemia, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increasing prevalence of the various chronic diseases
Rising prevalence of the various chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hormonal diseases and others is the major factor boosting growth of the global safety prefilled syringe market. According to the data published by WHO, in 2016, 422 million people globally are suffering from diabetes. Further, rapidly growing occurrence of several diseases has increased the demand for the better treatment option and eventually supported the growth of the target market.In addition, rising government support, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing preference by individuals for vaccines has driven the growth of the global market.
Fast-paced development
Advancement in biopharmaceutical industry has led to progressive impact on the demand for safety prefilled syringes as they help to reduce the loss of potency while transferring biopharmaceuticals in different containers. Few biological drugs that are possibly packed in prefilled syringes include small, as well as large, molecules such as monoclonal antibodies and antibody drug conjugates.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Safety Prefilled Syringe Market”, By Type (Disposable Prefilled Syringes and Reusable Prefilled Syringes), By Barrel Type (Dual Chambered, Customized Prefilled Syringes, and Single Chambered), By Product Type (Plastic-based Prefilled Syringes and Glass-based Prefilled Syringe), By Application (Hormonal Disorders, Oncology, Auto-immune Diseases, Diabetes, Anemia, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global safety prefilled syringe market includes Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Catalent, Inc., Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited, Nipro Corporation, Medpro, Inc., and Stevanato Group SpA.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Browse Related Reports:
