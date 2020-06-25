New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gate Driver IC Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915365/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global gate driver IC market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, consumer electronics, communication, computer, and automotive industries. The global gate driver IC market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in smart home and smart grid technology, rapid electrification of automobiles, and growing need of high voltage devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the emergence of smart gate driver IC and integration of IGBT drive and protection functions.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global gate driver IC market by product type, material, application, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• MOSFET

• IGBT



By Material [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• SiC

• GaN



By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Communication

• Computers

• Automotive



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• The Rest of the World

Some of the gate driver IC companies profiled in this report include, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, ON Semiconductor, Rohm Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Semtech Corporation, Texas Instruments, Toshiba Corporation and Others.



In this market, MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor) and IGBT (insulated gate bipolar transistor) are the two types of gate driver IC used. MOSFET will remain largest segment in the global gate driver IC market. IGBT segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. It is the latest technology to deliver high functionality and quality, which incorporate advanced system safety and protection features commonly found in medium- and high-voltage applications.



Within this market, industrial application will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period. Automotive application will witnesses the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of electric vehicles.



Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to be the fastest growing regional segment in the near future, with the highest growth. Increasing adaption of smart grid technologies and growing usage of high-voltage operating devices in China is expected to drive the market.



Some of the features of “Global Gate Driver IC Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” Include:

• Market size estimates: Gate driver IC market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by product type, material, and application.

• Segmentation analysis: Gate driver IC market size by various segments, such as by product type, material, and application in terms of value shipment.

• Regional analysis: Gate driver IC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, product type, material, and regions for gate driver IC market.

• Strategic analysis: M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for gate driver IC market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global gate driver IC market by product type (MOSFET, IGBT), by material (SiC, GaN), by application (Industrial, consumer electronics, communication, computers, automotive) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

