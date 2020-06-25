Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 25, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 10:00 CEST, all resolutions were duly passed by the shareholders.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com .

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Amsterdam, Nederland, 25 juni 2020 – Kiadis Pharma nv ('Kiadis' of de 'vennootschap') (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS), een biofarmaceutisch bedrijf gericht op onderzoek in de klinische fase,

kondigt aan dat alle resoluties op de jaarlijkse algemene vergadering, die vandaag werd gehouden om 10.00 uur CEST, werden ondersteund door de aandeelhouders.

Dit persbericht vormt een vertaling van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd bepalend.

