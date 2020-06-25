PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® today announced the winners of its annual Global Transformation Awards, recognizing customers who are using Qlik to lead with data when driving their digital transformations. The awards were presented by Poornima Ramaswamy, Qlik’s Executive Vice President, Strategic Clients, at QlikWorld Online, the company’s global customer and partner event. The winners represent a cross-section of organizations from various industries that are leveraging data and analytics to drive significant business outcomes.



“We’re proud to celebrate these leading brands who are leveraging Qlik to drive more value from their data,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “Every customer is on a journey with their data to new discoveries and possibilities, and we look forward to continuing to expand the impact of their data for outcomes.”

The 2020 Qlik Global Transformation Award Winners:

HDFC Life : HDFC Life is one of India’s leading life insurance companies, offering a complete range of individual and group insurance solutions covering over fifty-one million people. Over 80 percent of HDFC Life’s 19,000 employees are leveraging Qlik for insights across the entire policy journey, with data now informing product transition, strategic decision-making and risk management.



: HDFC Life is one of India’s leading life insurance companies, offering a complete range of individual and group insurance solutions covering over fifty-one million people. Over 80 percent of HDFC Life’s 19,000 employees are leveraging Qlik for insights across the entire policy journey, with data now informing product transition, strategic decision-making and risk management. HSBC : HSBC Bank, N.A., (HSBC) is part of the HSBC Group, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations, serving millions of customers through its global businesses. HSBC’s Wealth and Personal Banking division is accelerating business value through Qlik across its U.S. retail business, achieving a high user adoption rate while empowering its U.S. branches and more than 2,800 active users a week with data to review performance metrics, gain insights into customer needs and deliver the best products and services.



: HSBC Bank, N.A., (HSBC) is part of the HSBC Group, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations, serving millions of customers through its global businesses. HSBC’s Wealth and Personal Banking division is accelerating business value through Qlik across its U.S. retail business, achieving a high user adoption rate while empowering its U.S. branches and more than 2,800 active users a week with data to review performance metrics, gain insights into customer needs and deliver the best products and services. Novartis : Novartis is a global healthcare company that provides solutions to address the evolving needs of patients worldwide, reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. Novartis is enabling over 40,000 employees through hundreds of Qlik applications across multiple business functions with both guided and self-service analytics. Data through Qlik is helping to accelerate product innovation, improve backbone operations and customer engagement – including the development of new medicines – while also reducing manufacturing costs and improving sales.



Novartis is a global healthcare company that provides solutions to address the evolving needs of patients worldwide, reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. Novartis is enabling over 40,000 employees through hundreds of Qlik applications across multiple business functions with both guided and self-service analytics. Data through Qlik is helping to accelerate product innovation, improve backbone operations and customer engagement – including the development of new medicines – while also reducing manufacturing costs and improving sales. Vancouver International Airport: Canada’s second busiest airport and the top-rated airport in North America for the last 11 years, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a world-class hub. YVR is leveraging Qlik Data Integration and Analytics together across the entire organization to focus capital project and operational planning efforts to materially reduce connection times. Its new Data Hub Ecosystem, which combines Qlik and Snowflake, has enabled the airport to cut the time-to-run metric from 33 hours to just a few minutes.

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

