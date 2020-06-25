PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the winners of its annual Global Transformation Awards, recognizing customers who are using Qlik to lead with data when driving their digital transformations. The awards were presented by Poornima Ramaswamy, Qlik’s Executive Vice President, Strategic Clients, at QlikWorld Online, the company’s global customer and partner event. The winners represent a cross-section of organizations from various industries that are leveraging data and analytics to drive significant business outcomes.
“We’re proud to celebrate these leading brands who are leveraging Qlik to drive more value from their data,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “Every customer is on a journey with their data to new discoveries and possibilities, and we look forward to continuing to expand the impact of their data for outcomes.”
The 2020 Qlik Global Transformation Award Winners:
Follow QlikWorld Online as it unfolds on Twitter via @Qlik and #QlikWorld.
About Qlik
Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.
© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Media Contact: Derek Lyons
Email: derek.lyons@qlik.com
Phone: 617-658-5310
Qlik Technologies, Inc.
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
Post_NewLogo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: