25 June 2020

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Cancellation of trading on Wiener Börse

Cleantech Building Materials plc (“CBM” or the “Company”) announces that it has given notice to the Vienna Stock Exchange for the Company’s ordinary shares to be removed from trading on the Wiener Boerse (Vienna MTF) of the Vienna Stock Exchange in Austria (“Vienna Stock Exchange”). It is expected that the last day of trading of the Company’s ordinary shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange will be around the end of July 2020.

The Company’s shares will continue to be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Copenhagen.

