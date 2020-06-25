OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

25 June 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the following issues of Ordinary Shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company:

a. 30,479 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company dated 1 October 2012;

b. 1,227 Shares in relation to a top up offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company dated 2 December 2013;

c. 12,750 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company dated 24 October 2014;

d. 13,518 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company dated 2 November 2015;

e. 12,942 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company dated 4 November 2016; and

f. 14,513 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company dated 10 May 2019.

The Company announces that the Shares referred to in a. b. c. d. e. and f. above were issued and allotted on 25 June 2020 at a price of 42.9p per share under the terms of the relevant document. The allotments of the Ordinary Shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company were made after the close of the respective offers for subscription and relate to shares allotted as a result of reduced adviser charges in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective offers for subscription.

In addition, a further 1,195 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted to employees of Octopus Capital Limited at a price of 42.9p per share, equivalent to the current NAV, in relation to the above offers for subscription as a result of a rebate of part of the annual management charge by Octopus Investments Limited, the Company's investment manager.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 3 July 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 306,537,575 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

For Company Secretary

020 3935 3803